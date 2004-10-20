Peyton Manning Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if having played Jacksonvillethree weeks ago impacts the game) 10/20/04

"Everybody is going to have some changes. Certainly, defensively, they'll have some different looks. We'll have some changes, but in these division games, you find that the more you play the team, the more it's kind of about who executes better. It's hard to fool a team that knows your schemes well and knows your personnel well. So, it just comes down to execution. But certainly, you always try to change some things up, have some different wrinkles for them. At the same time, it's still about solid execution."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if Jacksonvilleis a better team now than they were coming into the first meeting) 10/20/04

"I thought they were an excellent team when we played them the first time, I think they're an excellent team now. Defensively, they are very stubborn against the run, very sound in what they do. Very rarely do you see somebody running free due to a busted coverage. They always are in the right spot. And of course offensively, they played well against us last time as well."

QB-PEYTON MANNING(on if he is worried about the bye week breaking the momentum the team had) 10/20/04

"That's not something I'm really concerned about. I thought we had a good week during the bye week. We really used that time to correct some mistakes we've been making and kind of sharpen some edges a little bit, and we came back with a good Monday practice. Hopefully, we'll have another good week. It's been our philosophy all along: (Head) Coach (Tony) Dungy talks about just getting better. That's all we want to do, is get better every week, and I hope we can continue doing that."

