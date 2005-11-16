Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts in preparing for Cincinnati)

"Big game, obviously good for this region. Good football is being played in this area right now in the NFL, and hopefully we will have a lot of Colts' fans their. It ought to be a really good ballgame."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Cincinnati's defense)

"They've been number one in turnovers. They have forced offenses into making some bad plays, fumbles and tip balls. I don't believe that tipped balls happen by accident. Those guys are flying to the ball and hustling and ended up in the right spots. That will be a real factor, for our defense to try to get some of those tips to go our way and hopefully we can protect the ball."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on WR-Chad Johnson)

"I think he's pretty unique. I think Chad's got a great personality, great charisma, just an outstanding player. I had a chance to be around him this off-season at the superstar competition, and just watching him, the way he runs and jumps and catches the ball. He's one of those guys that can do anything. I just have a real appreciation for what kind of athlete he is. I think he's got great charisma and a high energy guy and that makes him a big time receiver. Everybody has to be themselves, but the main thing is what makes them produce on Sundays."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how big this game is)

"I think it's a big AFC game for both teams. It has a lot of implications for a number of teams. I know a lot of teams are watching this game to see what happens, and no question that Cincinnati's a team, and hopefully we'll be in the playoffs and we could very easily see them again. I think it's a good test. You want to see what kind of team you have and this is a good test when you play a team like the Bengals because they are playing some really good football."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on ball security against a good defense)

"That's something we've always tried to stress, trying to protect the ball, trying to get turnovers, trying to have few penalties and playing well in the special teams area. Those are his [Head Coach Tony Dungy] goals every single week. That's what you have to have, especially when you're playing good teams."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on playing on the road in Cincinnati)

"Well, it's a tough place to play. We've only played there in the preseason, but you can tell how loud it will be and you know their fans will be excited. Anytime you go on the road it's a challenge, especially late in November and December when all of these games seem to mean something more. It will be a tough challenge for our team."