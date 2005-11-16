Peyton Manning Locker Room Quotes

  QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts in preparing for Cincinnati) “Big game, obviously good for this region.

Nov 15, 2005 at 07:00 PM

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on his thoughts in preparing for Cincinnati)

"Big game, obviously good for this region.  Good football is being played in this area right now in the NFL, and hopefully we will have a lot of Colts' fans their.  It ought to be a really good ballgame."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on Cincinnati's defense)

"They've been number one in turnovers.  They have forced offenses into making some bad plays, fumbles and tip balls.  I don't believe that tipped balls happen by accident.  Those guys are flying to the ball and hustling and ended up in the right spots. That will be a real factor, for our defense to try to get some of those tips to go our way and hopefully we can protect the ball."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on WR-Chad Johnson)

"I think he's pretty unique.  I think Chad's got a great personality, great charisma, just an outstanding player.  I had a chance to be around him this off-season at the superstar competition, and just watching him, the way he runs and jumps and catches the ball.  He's one of those guys that can do anything.  I just have a real appreciation for what kind of athlete he is.  I think he's got great charisma and a high energy guy and that makes him a big time receiver.  Everybody has to be themselves, but the main thing is what makes them produce on Sundays."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on how big this game is)

"I think it's a big AFC game for both teams.  It has a lot of implications for a number of teams.  I know a lot of teams are watching this game to see what happens, and no question that Cincinnati's a team, and hopefully we'll be in the playoffs and we could very easily see them again.  I think it's a good test.  You want to see what kind of team you have and this is a good test when you play a team like the Bengals because they are playing some really good football."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on ball security against a good defense)

"That's something we've always tried to stress, trying to protect the ball, trying to get turnovers, trying to have few penalties and playing well in the special teams area. Those are his [Head Coach Tony Dungy] goals every single week.  That's what you have to have, especially when you're playing good teams."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on playing on the road in Cincinnati)

"Well, it's a tough place to play.  We've only played there in the preseason, but you can tell how loud it will be and you know their fans will be excited.  Anytime you go on the road it's a challenge, especially late in November and December when all of these games seem to mean something more.  It will be a tough challenge for our team."

QB-PEYTON MANNING (on QB-Carson Palmer)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising