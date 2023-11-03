Opposition Research: Talking the Panthers with Augusta Stone

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 9, the Colts are facing the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. To gain more insight, we caught up with Augusta Stone, a staff writer for Panthers.com.

Colts.com: The Panthers notched their first win of the season this past Sunday against the Houston Texans. After a 0-6 start to the season, what has the victory done for the team's confidence?

Augusta Stone: That first win definitely sprung momentum here. The locker room hadn't lost faith, but I'm sure it didn't hurt for them to see their effort finally result in a win. More than anything, it was probably a boost for offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who was calling plays for the first time after Frank Reich handed the duties off to him before the team's Week 7 bye. Getting a young offensive coordinator like Brown more involved in the development of their rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, and seeing that decision result in a win, can only give them more confidence moving forward.

Colts.com: It can be tough seeing your team get off to a slow start to the season, especially for a coach like Frank Reich who has had a lot of success in the NFL. How have you seen him handle the team's early-season struggles?

Augusta Stone: This wasn't Frank Reich's first time leading a team that didn't find early success. As the Colts probably know well, Reich led his first team in Indianapolis to a playoff berth and a 10-win regular season record after a 1-5 start in 2018. I'm not saying that the 1-6 Panthers are making a playoff run or winning nine more games, but I am saying that Reich has previously shown he can turn the beat around after a lackluster start. He's also not the type to get down (or really up, either) whether the team is losing consecutively or earning its first win. The locker room respects that mentality, as Panthers.com senior writer Darin Gantt is writing in a story this week. It's a good recipe for staying together through that less-than-ideal stretch here in Charlotte.

Colts.com: As with any rookie, there are going to be some growing pains. However, it looks like Bryce Young has gotten more comfortable over the past couple of games. What has his development been like through his first six NFL games?