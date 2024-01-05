Opposition Research: Talking the Texans with Drew Dougherty

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming week.

In Week 18, the Colts are facing the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. To gain more insight, we caught up with Drew Dougherty, the Texans TV Host and Senior Integrated Media Manager.

Colts.com: This Saturday's game between the Colts and Texans is the biggest game of the year for both sides since the winner clinches their place in the playoffs. With so much on the line, how would you describe the atmosphere of the locker room?

Drew Dougherty: WR Nico Collins, DE Will Anderson, Jr, LB Blake Cashman—gave them a boost, and Stroud's return last weekend just turbo-charged that boost. He lifted the spirits when he came back to practice last Wednesday, and those sentiments were echoed by head coach DeMeco Ryans and many of his teammates. With him on the field, they believe they can win against anyone.

Colts.com: It's safe to say that C.J. Stroud has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season. From Week 1 all the way to the regular season finale, where have you seen the biggest growth from him?

Drew Dougherty: Weeks 1 and 2 seem like light years ago. The Texans lost those games at Baltimore and at home against Indianapolis. Since the start of Week 3, this team is 9-5. Stroud's taken great strides in running the offense depending on the situation and the matchup. For example, in October and much of November, he went deep with ease. Nobody in the NFL has been better than him at throwing passes that go 20 yards or longer in the air. Stroud entered last weekend's win over the Titans atop that category in completions and completion percentage, and had seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. So Tennessee took away the explosive plays last Sunday, but Stroud adjusted and diced the Titans up with shorter passes, and he got the Texans run game into excellent matchups.

Colts.com: Another offensive rookie who turned heads this season was Tank Dell. Unfortunately, his season was prematurely ended after he fractured his left fibula. How have you seen the offense adapt in his absence?