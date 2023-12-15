Opposition Research: Talking the Steelers with Dale Lolley

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming week.

In Week 15, the Colts are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium. To gain more insight, we caught up with Dale Lolley, a contributing writer and editor for Steelers.com.

Colts.com: With their latest loss to the New England Patriots, the Steelers are one of six 7-6 AFC teams vying for a Wild Card spot. As the playoff race gets down to the wire, how have you seen the Steelers respond to the pressure?

Dale Lolley: Tuesday's practice was one of the most loose practices I've seen this team have all season. They had a bad week last week. Unfortunately for them, they happened to play two games in a five-day period and it wasn't the time to have a bad week. Mike Tomlin has been through this before. The energy and message comes from the top.

Colts.com: With Kenny Pickett out following ankle surgery, Mitchell Trubisky made his first start of the season last Thursday. Have there been any updates regarding Pickett's status? And if not, what can be expected of the Steelers' offense with Trubisky under center?

Dale Lolley: Pickett will not play in this game. He's likely also out the following week against Cincinnati. The offense doesn't change with either quarterback at the helm. It's still going to be a ball-control, run-oriented attack with some occasional shots down the field.

Colts.com: After making a splash as a rookie, George Pickens has nearly topped his 2022 production through the first 13 games of this season. How has his game evolved from his first year to his second year with the team?