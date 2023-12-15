Opposition Research: Talking the Steelers with Dale Lolley

The Colts play the Steelers this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2022, which the Steelers won 24-17.

Dec 15, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

23-Opposition-Research-PIT

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming week.

In Week 15, the Colts are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium. To gain more insight, we caught up with Dale Lolley, a contributing writer and editor for Steelers.com.

Colts.com: With their latest loss to the New England Patriots, the Steelers are one of six 7-6 AFC teams vying for a Wild Card spot. As the playoff race gets down to the wire, how have you seen the Steelers respond to the pressure?

Dale Lolley: Tuesday's practice was one of the most loose practices I've seen this team have all season. They had a bad week last week. Unfortunately for them, they happened to play two games in a five-day period and it wasn't the time to have a bad week. Mike Tomlin has been through this before. The energy and message comes from the top.

Colts.com: With Kenny Pickett out following ankle surgery, Mitchell Trubisky made his first start of the season last Thursday. Have there been any updates regarding Pickett's status? And if not, what can be expected of the Steelers' offense with Trubisky under center?

Dale Lolley: Pickett will not play in this game. He's likely also out the following week against Cincinnati. The offense doesn't change with either quarterback at the helm. It's still going to be a ball-control, run-oriented attack with some occasional shots down the field.

Colts.com: After making a splash as a rookie, George Pickens has nearly topped his 2022 production through the first 13 games of this season. How has his game evolved from his first year to his second year with the team?

Dale Lolley: Pickens has gotten better in his route running, though he's still got room for improvement. He's definitely a player who demands a double-team because of his ability to win 50-50 balls downfield. But he's run more stuff to the middle of the field this year than he did a year ago.

Colts.com: As has been the case for nearly his entire career, T.J. Watt remains one of, if not the best pass rusher in the NFL. what about Watt's game makes him one of the NFL's best, but if he doesn't play, how do the Steelers make up for his absence?

Dale Lolley: Watt is a technician. He's so good with his hands and wins so often with that. He also has an ability to meld one move into another. He always has a plan when rushing the passer. And he's relentless both rushing the passer and against the run. If Watt were to happen to not play — which doesn't look as if it will be the case — the Steelers have veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig behind him. Both have had their moments this season.

Colts.com: This season, the Steelers average 16.2 points per game, which is fifth-lowest in the NFL. On the opposite sideline, the Colts offense averages 24.2 points per game. In your opinion, what does the Steelers offense need to do to make sure they can keep pace with the Colts if the latter does come out of the gate firing on all cylinders?

Dale Lolley: Run the football. The Colts can't score if they're not on the field. The Steelers have averaged 151.3 rushing yards per game over their past six games. And that includes getting just 82 yards last week against New England's top-rated run defense — at least in EPA. The Colts have allowed 147 yards rushing per game in their past seven games.

Related Content

news

Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad, place DE Derek Rivers on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts-Steelers preview: Playoff positioning on the line with backups Gardner Minshew II, Mitch Trubisky in focus again

Saturday's Colts-Steelers tilt at Lucas Oil Stadium will have the biggest impact on the AFC playoff race of any game this weekend. 
news

Colts Mailbag: JuJu Brents' return, Zack Moss' rebound, is Week 15 vs. Steelers a must-win for playoff chances

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 15 with questions on how important JuJu Brents' return will be, what we can expect from Zack Moss and if the Colts' playoff odds hinge on beating the Steelers on Saturday. 
news

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive G Arlington Hambright

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.
news

Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith and Taylor both missed last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

How Tyquan Lewis' perseverance has made him an inspiration for Colts' defensive line

Through the Colts' first 13 games, Lewis has already set new season-highs in pass deflections and quarterback hits.
news

Practice Notebook: Colts emphasizing explosiveness as they look to get run game back on track

The Colts had 32 explosive runs through the first 12 weeks of the season, per PFF. In the last two games they've only had one.
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
news

Practice Notebook: Early injury updates on JuJu Brents, T.J. Watt and more ahead of critical Colts-Steelers Week 15 matchup

The winner of Saturday's Colts-Steelers game will have a key advantage in a crowded AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts DE Tyquan Lewis named recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and is voted on by players. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising