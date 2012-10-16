](http://careyindiana.com/)

Odyssey Day is coordinated by the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium, a program of West Virginia University, Odyssey brings together green transportation organizations, vehicle manufacturers, technology providers and businesses to showcase alternative transportation fuels and technologies commercially viable today.

More than a thousand attendees are anticipated for the Odyssey Day event at White River State Park. At this event and the 150 simultaneously occurring events across the country, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive vehicles running on various alternative fuels and technologies, tour display tents, stationary vehicle displays and vendor presentations on the main stage.

Odyssey is a family-­‐friendly outdoor event. Rain or shine, we encourage families to bring their bikes, dog and walking shoes to enjoy exhibitors, educational sessions, and beautiful downtown Indy. Colts fans will also have an opportunity to meet cheerleaders, register to win VIP tickets and walk through Colts In Motion, the traveling museum.