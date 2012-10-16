ODYSSEY DAY

On October 18, 10 am – 5 pm – Greater Indiana Clean Cities hosts the National Alternative Vehicles Fuels Odyssey Day at White River State Park.

Oct 16, 2012 at 11:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

odyssey-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

Odyssey Day is coordinated by the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium, a program of West Virginia University, Odyssey brings together green transportation organizations, vehicle manufacturers, technology providers and businesses to showcase alternative transportation fuels and technologies commercially viable today.

More than a thousand attendees are anticipated for the Odyssey Day event at White River State Park. At this event and the 150 simultaneously occurring events across the country, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive vehicles running on various alternative fuels and technologies, tour display tents, stationary vehicle displays and vendor presentations on the main stage.

Odyssey is a family-­‐friendly outdoor event. Rain or shine, we encourage families to bring their bikes, dog and walking shoes to enjoy exhibitors, educational sessions, and beautiful downtown Indy. Colts fans will also have an opportunity to meet cheerleaders, register to win VIP tickets and walk through Colts In Motion, the traveling museum.

Whether you're a private fleet managers, vocational school instructor/middle school, high school science or automotive instructor, or looking for something to do, don't miss this opportunity to enjoy White River State Park as the back drop to alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts to wear historic 1950s uniforms for 'Throwback Game' vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will reach into the history books and honor the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sat., Dec. 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

'Family Four Pack' returns for Colts season finale

Presented by QDOBA Mexican Eats, fans may purchase beginning today
news

P!NK extends record shattering Summer Carnival Stadium Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium in October 2024

Colts Season Ticket Member presale begins Sat., Dec. 9th at 10 AM with general on sale Mon., Dec. 11th at 10 AM on LiveNation.com
news

Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

Offer available one day only and ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET
news

Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
news

Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.
news

Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
news

Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
news

Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 
news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising