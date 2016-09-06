NOW OPEN: Colts Fitness Park

Representatives reveal PLAY 60 Challenge Course, 40-yard dash and exercise equipment at Riverside Park

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis Parks Foundation and Indy Parks celebrated the opening of a new fitness park in Riverside Park on the city's northwest side. The park includes a PLAY 60 Challenge Course, 40-yard dash and exercise equipment. With more than 5,000 square feet of play space, the project provides a safe and fun place for families and children to exercise and spend time outdoors together.

Colts Vice-Chair/Owner, Kalen Jackson, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogget, Colts players, Colts Cheerleaders, Colts mascot Blue, along with representatives from the Riverside Community Representatives unveiled the new fitness park during a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

"We are very excited to open the first fitness park of its kind in the Mid-west," said Colts Vice Chair and Owner Kalen Jackson. "This project at Riverside Park provides a safe play space for children and families in the Riverside community."

The PLAY 60 campaign is part of the NFL's long-standing commitment to encourage youth and families across the nation to be active at least 60 minutes each day. Since 2007, the Colts have activated a variety of PLAY 60 programs on a local level. An infographic highlighting these programs is attached. In addition, they are listed below.

Be the Best You Can Be with Blue

The Indianapolis Colts Mascot, Blue, is teaming up with some of his friends at the Colts, to bring 100 PLAY 60 shows to Indiana Schools. Blue and emcee, Lydia, will be joined via satellite calls from Colts cheerleaders and players. Each Colts representative will express the important of having a healthy and balanced diet, as well as being physically active 60 minutes a day.

Big Blue Football Camps

Each year, the Colts Youth Football Department hosts more than 40 free football camps for more than 15,000 at Indiana elementary schools. The camps are designed to provide a fun and safe environment for kids to learn about the game of football and the importance of exercise.

Colts Fitness Camps

During the winter months, the Colts travel to middle schools to host free fitness clinics for hundreds of youth. At each clinic, the students participate in a 60-minute workout and are taught the importance of exercise and proper nutrition by Colts Alumnus Mike Prior.

Fuel Up to PLAY 60

Fuel Up to Play 60, a school wellness program from the National Dairy Council, the American Dairy Association Indiana and the NFL is helping to make wellness part of the game plan in more than 73,000 schools across the country. Schools enrolled in Fuel Up to PLAY 60 have access to School Wellness Activation materials, customizable online marketing tools, and are eligible to apply for grants, earn prizes & more. In Indiana, over 1,700 schools are enrolled in Fuel Up to Play 60, reaching more than 913,500 students.

Hometown Huddle

Each year, the Colts partner with United Way of Central Indiana to create a Colts themed fitness room at a community youth center. The fitness room provides a fun and safe place to be active indoors.

PLAY 60 Challenge

In partnership with the American Heart Association and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, the Colts host the PLAY 60 Challenge to encourage families and youth to be active for 60 minutes a day over a 6-week period. The Colts provided a variety of prizes and incentives for students and families who completed the challenge.

PLAY 60 Fitness Grants

Each year, the Colts offer PLAY 60 Fitness Grants for local schools and non-profit organizations. Through this initiative, grants of up to $2,000 each are offered to facilitate youth fitness programs and events in the community.

Playground Build

Each year, the Indianapolis Colts host an annual Playground Build to create a fun and safe play space for the community.

The Fitness Park project was funded by the Indianapolis Colts Foundation through the team's 50/50 Gameday Raffle and the NFL Foundation to support the health and wellness of the communities served by Riverside Park and the surrounding areas. This is the first fitness park of its kind to be built in the Midwest and is part of the Colts ongoing commitment to encourage Hoosiers of all ages to be active at least 60 minutes each day through the NFL's PLAY 60 Campaign.

The Colts Fitness Park is constructed to the east of the Riverside Family Center within Riverside Park and will serve more than 30,000 individuals annually. For more information visit www.colts.com/fitpark.

The Colts PLAY 60 programs are supported in part by the American Dairy Association Indiana Inc., Finish Line, Gatorade, hhgregg, Indiana University Health, Indiana Dairy Council Inc., Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Indiana Wesleyan University, Indianapolis Power & Light, Ingredion, Lucas Oil Products Inc., Republic Services, and Riley Children's at Indiana University Health.

About the Indianapolis Colts Foundation 50/50 Gameday Raffle

The Colts 50/50 Gameday Raffle program launched in 2014 at Colts home games. Fifty percent of the net proceeds from the day's ticket sales go to one lucky fan and the remainder supports the work of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation in the community. Proceeds from the raffle support efforts around breast cancer research, youth football, hunger relief, education and literacy, as well as other community initiatives. For more information about the Indianapolis Colts Foundation's 50/50 Raffle program, please visit www.colts.com/5050Raffle. Indiana Gaming License Number 140945

About the Indianapolis Parks Foundation

The Indianapolis Parks Foundation seeks financial support from community partners such as service organizations, corporations and individuals to purchase land, develop new parks, maintain existing parks, upgrade park facilities and provide support to programs benefitting children, families and seniors throughout Indianapolis. To learn more, visit www.indyparksfoundation.org or call (317) 860-3253.

About Indy Parks & Recreation

The mission of Indy Parks & Recreation is to create fun, safe, engaging and sustainable parks that enhance the quality of life for individuals, neighborhoods and communities. Indy Parks will be a national model of excellence and destination for facilities and programs, protecting parks, greenways and open spaces and championing environmental initiatives. For more information, visit [www.indy.gov/parks](../../BridgewaterC/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/Temporary Internet Files/Content.Outlook/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/Temporary Internet Files/Content.Outlook/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/Temporary Internet Files/Content.Outlook/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/Temporary Internet Files/Content.Outlook/AppData/Roaming/jenniferb/Downloads/www.indy.gov/parks) or call (317) 327-PARK.