NO. 1 WARREN MOTIVATED FOR SUCCESS

The 39th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts moves into second-round play Friday. Colts.com will take a weekly look at players and teams to watch as the tourney advances to the state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend. This week, we feature the undefeated Warren Central Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and rated among the top 20 in various national polls.

Oct 24, 2011 at 07:35 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Warren Central Warriors lost in the first round of last year's state playoffs, the defeat unnerved them. It gnawed at them. But it also drove them.

"We actually wore bracelets that say 'one and done, never again,' '' explained standout cornerback Kaleb Humphrey. "So every day, we look at them. It's motivation to keep on pushing."

The Warriors seek to push all the way to Lucas Oil Stadium this season and win their sixth state  championship in nine years. The march began last Friday when the defense-rich Warren team blanked North Central 29-0. The one-and-done danger for the 2011 tournament is over, but the Warriors and their coach will continue to wear the wristbands.

Coach John Hart gathered his players in the end zone after the North Central game. He wore six wristbands but, after a brief speech to his team, ripped one of them off. The players roared.

"Each game we win (in the playoffs), he'll take one off," Humphrey said. "He said he hates (wrist)bands, but he had to do it for the playoffs. Just keep it going. Motivation."

And, of course, if all six come off, it means Warren will be carting home another state championship trophy, the eighth in school history. With Warren's proud tradition of football success, state titles are typically the goal.

"I think we've talked about it as much as you can talk about something in the past," Hart said about the 35-14 first-round loss to Lawrence Central, which went on to be state runnerup in 2010. "The value of history is learning from previous mistakes."

The Warriors learned, all right.

"I've never had a group work harder," Hart said about the offseason. "We started Dec. 1 with speed development drills, and we must have had 99 percent attendance. Then we had workouts at 6 in the morning in January through March, and again we probably had 99 percent attendance. There's a commitment to be a great football team."

Great football teams usually have stalwart defenses. The Warriors have allowed only 15.4 points a game through 10 weeks of a formidable schedule. They held North Central to minus-1 yard rushing.

It starts with the defensive front four -- tackles Sheldon Day and Darnell Smith, and ends Jonathan Burt and Josh Posley. Defensive coordinator Steve Tutsie calls them the "Four Horsemen." Hart talks about the way all four developed themselves with hours of work on and off the field.

"I think their average GPA is 3.5," Hart said. "And they have really challenged themselves in the weight room. Only Posley played as a sophomore. It's not like they were just phenoms and walked onto the field."

Day, who has nine sacks from his inside position, is a Notre Dame recruit. Burt and Posley are committed to Cincinnati, and Smith is headed for Ball State.

"I feel like we get better every week, and we're matching teams' intensity early," Day said. "I feel like we're playing real good football."

The Indianapolis Star cited Day as the metro area's top-rated recruit and recently noted his plan to graduate early from Warren and enroll in January at Notre Dame. He wants to major in pre-med or business.

"I think the thing about Sheldon is how much better he wanted to be than he was in his junior year," Hart said. "He was an All-American as a junior, so he was pretty good. That kind of tells you a little bit about him."

Junior linebacker Tim Kimbrough leads the Warriors with 155 tackles. Humphrey, whom Hart describes as one of the nation's top cover corners, has made 36 tackles and intercepted three passes. Humphrey, a play-maker who also takes the field occasionally on offense, scored on a 68-yard pass reception against North Central. 

"We may mess up here and there," Humphrey said, "but if we all bond together and play our responsibilities, there's no telling what the defense can deliver."

Quarterback Kyle Faunce has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,488 yards with 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His leading receiver is Kevin Davis with 34 receptions for an average gain of 20 yards.

"I think (Faunce) has developed all year long," Hart said. "He has a terrific arm. He throws the ball well on the move. He makes a defense defend everything. They can't put a whole bunch of cats up in the box because of what he's able to do, especially with Kevin Davis."

Running back Deionte Buckley has averaged 138 rushing yards per game and more than 7 yards per carry. Buckley, who is committed to Cincinnati, is one of 11 Warren players recruited to play at Football Bowl Subdivision colleges (formerly NCAA Division I-A).

Hart is proud that the Warren system and a strong coaching staff have helped to develop the team's work ethic and tough-minded performers.

"I think a lot of people think of us as just being talented, like our players just kind of walk right out on the football field," Hart said. "I think they were 6-3 as freshmen. These guys that have the Division I scholarships did it through the program, through hard work and sweat. That's the way we have to win football games, and that's what we've done."

This week, Warren plays Indianapolis Tech (5-4). If the Warriors win, they advance to a sectional final matchup against the winner of the Carmel-Lawrence Central game. The Warriors won 22-20  over No. 2-ranked Carmel on Sept. 30. They would be playing Lawrence Central for the first time since last year's opening-round loss.

Plenty to think about, right? In due course, according to the Warriors.

"Focus on what's important now," Humphrey said, referring to Tech. "Focus on that game, that team, that scheme. And play hard. No looking ahead."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation. 
news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts Nominate QB Jacoby Brissett For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts today named quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising