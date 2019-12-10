Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Saints Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts unofficial depth chart look like for Monday's 2019 Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2019-depth-chart-saints

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Monday travel to take on the New Orleans Saints (10-3) in their 2019 Week 15 matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a position-by-position look for the Saints matchup, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE

— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Marcus Johnson

— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark

— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg

— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews

— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg

— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

— TE: Jack Doyle, Ross Travis

— WR: Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin, Chad Williams

— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Chad Kelly

— TE: Mo Alie-Cox

— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams

Notes:

» Today's unofficial depth chart is a little light for the Colts' 53-man roster, which as of right now only has 51 players listed after wide receiver Parris Campbell and kicker Adam Vinatieri were placed on injured reserve on Monday. Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that the team will address those open spots "in the next couple days."

» With T.Y. Hilton continuing to deal with a calf injury, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson continue to step up at the wide receiver position. They combined for eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Pascal played all 63 offensive snaps, while Johnson lined up for 56 offensive snaps (89 percent). Look for that trend to continue down the stretch.

» With Marlon Mack officially back Sunday against the Buccaneers after missing two games with a fractured right hand, we actually saw Nyheim Hines take the most snaps at running back in that contest, with 35 (56 percent). Mack played 26 snaps (41 percent), while Jordan Wilkins played nine offensive snaps (14 percent). Jonathan Williams played five snaps, all on special teams.

———————

DEFENSE

— DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu

— NT: Grover Stewart, Margus Hunt

— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Trevon Coley

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad

— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke

— SAM: Bobby Okereke, Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis

— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III

Notes:

» No differences this week compared to last week.

» With Kenny Moore II missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, safety Rolan Milligan got a majority of the snaps playing in Moore II's place at nickel cornerback; Milligan played 50 defensive snaps in all in the game, 49 of which from the slot corner spot, according to Pro Football Focus.

» Grover Stewart had his most extensive defensive action of the year Sunday against the Buccaneers, with a season-high 58 snaps at defensive tackle; he finished with two total tackles.

———————

SPECIALISTS

— P: Rigoberto Sanchez

— PK: Chase McLaughlin

— H: Rigoberto Sanchez

— LS: Luke Rhodes

— KR: Nyheim Hines, Zach Pascal

— PR: Nyheim Hines

Notes:

» For the first time since the 2005 season, kicker Adam Vinatieri does not appear on the Colts' unofficial depth chart. Vinatieri on Monday was placed on injured reserve with a left knee injury, ending his 24th NFL season with three games to go. Rookie Chase McLaughlin, who converted 2-of-3 field goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in his Colts debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, now gets the opportunity to finish out the year in Indy.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 17 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 16 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check it out below.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 13 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising