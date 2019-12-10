Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Saints Matchup

Notes:

» Today's unofficial depth chart is a little light for the Colts' 53-man roster, which as of right now only has 51 players listed after wide receiver Parris Campbell and kicker Adam Vinatieri were placed on injured reserve on Monday. Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that the team will address those open spots "in the next couple days."

» With T.Y. Hilton continuing to deal with a calf injury, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson continue to step up at the wide receiver position. They combined for eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Pascal played all 63 offensive snaps, while Johnson lined up for 56 offensive snaps (89 percent). Look for that trend to continue down the stretch.