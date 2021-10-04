Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mo Alie-Cox credits his former basketball coach at VCU, Shaka Smart, with instilling in him a sense of mental toughness that has served him well in his transition into the National Football League.

And, as Alie-Cox has learned, mixing that mental toughness with a little bit of patience can go a long way.

The big tight end has certainly had his flashes for the Colts' offense his first few years in the league — from his very first touchdown reception, a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab against the then-Oakland Raiders, to his fast start to the 2020 season. But he has also learned the importance of letting the game come to him; of staying strong in other areas, such as run blocking, and just staying ready for whatever opportunities come his way in the passing game.

Take last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans, for example. Twice head coach Frank Reich dialed up a screen play for Alie-Cox inside the Tennessee 5-yard line, but in both instances, the play was ultimately changed at the line of scrimmage due to the defensive look quarterback Carson Wentz was seeing.

On Sunday, however, all that patience paid off for Alie-Cox, who earned his first-career two-touchdown performance and helped Indy earn its first win of the season, 27-17, on the road against the Miami Dolphins.