MIP BLOG - 2011 TOUR





Hey Colts Fans!

It's time to break out your noisemakers, Colts flags, lucky underwear and blue hair dye because the 2011 Make It Personal Tour is coming to a city near you! We are dedicated to traveling the state of Indiana in search of the biggest Colts fans in the state! We have planned 24 stops throughout the months of June and July, and they are sure to be nothing but fun! With autograph signings from Colts alumni players and cheerleaders, free Colts giveaways and drawings, a rock climbing wall, interactive inflatables (like the helmet bouncer (sweet!)), a quarterback challenge football toss and the newly renovated Colts In Motion traveling museum we can promise that you will never be bored.

As your 2011 Summer Scribes (fancy title for bloggers) the MIP2sie (our summer alias) is responsible for keeping you updated on any and all shenanigans that happen along the tour. In the past, there has only been one blogger per summer, but this is 2011 people! This year we have got double the personality, and we are expecting to have double the fun! Since we will be with you all summer, we wanted to take this opportunity to introduce ourselves.

My name is Kayla and I'll be a senior at Butler University in the fall. I absolutely love Indianapolis and all of the opportunities it has to get involved with sports. Last semester I interned with the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee and am so excited to continue working with the NFL and the Colts this summer. I'm studying PR and Advertising but love writing and am looking forward to blogging for you this summer!

I'm originally from Shoals, Indiana and if you've ever heard of it before I'm very proud of you. I'll even give you a high five for your great geography skills if you come find me at one of our stops! Being from the middle of nowhere means I love non-girly stuff like riding four-wheelers and having bonfires. I absolutely love country music so prepare your ears when you come visit us this summer. J I'm looking forward to exploring your towns and meeting some of you over the next few months! If you think your town is the best stop on the MIP tour, let me know why at Kayla.Wininger@colts.Nfl.net. Maybe you'll even get a little shout out in my blog!

My name is Grace and I am originally from Champaign, Illinois (don't worry, I am not nor have I ever been anything but a Colts fan!). I am 20 years old and going into my junior year at Ball State University (chirp chirp). There, I am double majoring in Marketing and Spanish.

I just got back from a 5 month long, semester abroad in Spain where I learned about things like patatas bravas (Spanish French fries), bull fights (Olé), and Carnaval (Spain's excuse to party for 3 weeks straight). Although my trip was wonderful, I am definitely ready to dedicate my summer to the Make It Personal Tour. I am so excited to be starting my internship here at the Indianapolis Colts and I cannot wait to get out on the road and spend some time with the fans. If you have any questions about any of my blogs or the Make It Personal Tour in general feel free to e-mail me at Grace.Williams@Colts.NFL.net.

Either one or both of us will be at each of the stops throughout Indiana (come find us!!!), along with the other 8 interns that are working hard to make the Make It Personal Tour totally awesome. So don't forget to wear your most outrageous Colts gear and who knows, you may end up in one of our blogs!!!

Horseshoes!