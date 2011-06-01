MIP BLOG - 2011 TOUR

It's time to break out your noisemakers, Colts flags, lucky underwear and blue hair dye because the 2011 Make It Personal Tour is coming to a city near you!

Jun 01, 2011 at 07:10 AM
2010_mip_avon.jpg


 Hey Colts Fans!

It's time to break out your noisemakers, Colts flags, lucky underwear and blue hair dye because the 2011 Make It Personal Tour is coming to a city near you!  We are dedicated to traveling the state of Indiana in search of the biggest Colts fans in the state!  We have planned 24 stops throughout the months of June and July, and they are sure to be nothing but fun!  With autograph signings from Colts alumni players and cheerleaders, free Colts giveaways and drawings, a rock climbing wall, interactive inflatables (like the helmet bouncer (sweet!)), a quarterback challenge football toss and the newly renovated Colts In Motion traveling museum we can promise that you will never be bored. 

As your 2011 Summer Scribes (fancy title for bloggers) the MIP2sie (our summer alias) is responsible for keeping you updated on any and all shenanigans that happen along the tour.  In the past, there has only been one blogger per summer, but this is 2011 people!  This year we have got double the personality, and we are expecting to have double the fun!  Since we will be with you all summer, we wanted to take this opportunity to introduce ourselves.

My name is Kayla and I'll be a senior at Butler University in the fall.  I absolutely love Indianapolis and all of the opportunities it has to get involved with sports.  Last semester I interned with the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee and am so excited to continue working with the NFL and the Colts this summer.  I'm studying PR and Advertising but love writing and am looking forward to blogging for you this summer!

I'm originally from Shoals, Indiana and if you've ever heard of it before I'm very proud of you.   I'll even give you a high five for your great geography skills if you come find me at one of our stops!  Being from the middle of nowhere means I love non-girly stuff like riding four-wheelers and having bonfires.  I absolutely love country music so prepare your ears when you come visit us this summer. J I'm looking forward to exploring your towns and meeting some of you over the next few months!  If you think your town is the best stop on the MIP tour, let me know why at Kayla.Wininger@colts.Nfl.net.  Maybe you'll even get a little shout out in my blog!

My name is Grace and I am originally from Champaign, Illinois (don't worry, I am not nor have I ever been anything but a Colts fan!).  I am 20 years old and going into my junior year at Ball State University (chirp chirp).  There, I am double majoring in Marketing and Spanish. 

I just got back from a 5 month long, semester abroad in Spain where I learned about things like patatas bravas (Spanish French fries), bull fights (Olé), and Carnaval (Spain's excuse to party for 3 weeks straight).  Although my trip was wonderful, I am definitely ready to dedicate my summer to the Make It Personal Tour.  I am so excited to be starting my internship here at the Indianapolis Colts and I cannot wait to get out on the road and spend some time with the fans.  If you have any questions about any of my blogs or the Make It Personal Tour in general feel free to e-mail me at Grace.Williams@Colts.NFL.net.

Either one or both of us will be at each of the stops throughout Indiana (come find us!!!), along with the other 8 interns that are working hard to make the Make It Personal Tour totally awesome.  So don't forget to wear your most outrageous Colts gear and who knows, you may end up in one of our blogs!!!

Horseshoes!

MIP2sie

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Message From Jim Irsay Regarding The 2020 Season

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today wrote a letter to fans with some updates on significant changes to the gameday experience that are being instituted leaguewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

'Colts Playoff Week' Kicks Off

After defeating the Houston Texans on NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Colts Playoff Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and events to get fans excited for the Colts' Divisional Playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, Jan. 12.
news

Colts Kick Off 'Wild Card Week'

The Indianapolis Colts today kicked off "Wild Card Week," presented by Verizon, which will include activities and promotions to get Colts fans excited and ready for the Colts' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Houston Texans this coming Saturday, Jan. 5. 
news

Colts Kids Club Members Trick-Or-Treat At Lucas Oil Stadium 

There were tricks and treats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, as the littlest Colts fans got an early start on Halloween. 
news

Colts Gameday Gets A Brand New Look

To kick off their 35th season in Indianapolis, the Colts kicked off some new traditions at Lucas Oil Stadium. And they brought in an old friend to help them do it.   
news

DJ GNO Brings New Vibe To Colts Home Games 

There's a new sound at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Colts fan and Indianapolis native DJ GNO is using the power of music to bring people together, bring the noise, and bring a competitive advantage to Colts gameday. 
news

Centerplate Introduces New Food Lineup At Lucas Oil Stadium

It's a new season. It's a new era. And Centerplate has a brand new food lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium to help kick it off. 
news

Colts Paint The Town Blue For Sunday's Home Opener

The Colts kick off the 2018 NFL season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And that means it's time to paint the town blue – starting with the Downtown Canal.
news

A Suite Opportunity For Colts Season Ticket Members

For the Colts, season ticket members aren't just fans - they're family. And they're constantly looking for new ways to give back to their most loyal family members. This year, they're creating opportunities for them to see their team in ways they never have before.   
news

Peyton Manning Helps Colts Kick Off 35th Season In Indianapolis

Just before hitting the road for their last preseason game in Cincinnati, the Colts kicked off their 35th season in Indianapolis - and they brought in an old friend to help them do it. 
news

Season Ticket Member Helps Colts Unveil Nursing Suite At Lucas Oil Stadium 

When Katie Stephenson found out her due date, she wondered how she was going to breastfeed on game day. Timmy arrived a month early. But the Colts were one step ahead of him.​
news

On Last Day Of Camp, Westfield Ceremoniously Returns Colts To Indianapolis

On Saturday, the Colts held their last practice of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Before returning to Indianapolis, the mayors of both cities met on the field and a new tradition was born. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising