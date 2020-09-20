#MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 20, 2020 at 11:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

082920_tc-prax-los-2
Lauren Bacho/© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium:

• DT Eli Ankou
• QB Jacob Eason
• TE Jack Doyle
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• LB E.J. Speed
• CB Rock Ya-Sin

Related Content

Live Game Blog: Colts Take On The Vikings In Week 2 Action
news

Live Game Blog: Colts Take On The Vikings In Week 2 Action

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in today's 2020 Week 2 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check back here throughout the contest for live, in-game analysis and highlights.
Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive
news

Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, and two wide receiver labeled as questionable heading in, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., are active, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is inactive.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

A week into the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will already make a change at the running back position, as rookie Jonathan Taylor takes over as the starter after a season-ending Achilles injury to veteran Marlon Mack. What's the ripple effect of that change from a fantasy football perspective? Here's the Week 2 fantasy preview.
Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. What did Reich have to say about Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai's opportunity at tight end, correcting the mistakes from Week 1, Jonathan Taylor's first start and more?
Colts Mailbag: Week 1 Thoughts, Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines Splits, Playing More Man Coverage, Vikings Challenges
news

Colts Mailbag: Week 1 Thoughts, Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines Splits, Playing More Man Coverage, Vikings Challenges

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what went wrong in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, what a Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines backfield will look like moving forward, how defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is approaching coverage schemes, the challenges the Vikings present on Sunday and much more.
Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad
news

Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Minnesota. The Colts' active roster is now at 54 players.
Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai Looking At Expanded Roles At Tight End Sunday Against Vikings
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai Looking At Expanded Roles At Tight End Sunday Against Vikings

With starter end Jack Doyle out with knee/ankle injuries, and with Trey Burton on injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts will roll with Mo Alie-Cox and undrafted rookie Noah Togiai at tight end in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

After a disappointing road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the season, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) this week in their 2020 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!
news

Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!

Limited single-game tickets starting at $46 on sale now
2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 2
news

2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 2

It's time for the Week 2 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

Advertising