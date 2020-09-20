MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• DT Eli Ankou
• QB Jacob Eason
• TE Jack Doyle
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• LB E.J. Speed
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, and two wide receiver labeled as questionable heading in, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., are active, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is inactive.
A week into the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will already make a change at the running back position, as rookie Jonathan Taylor takes over as the starter after a season-ending Achilles injury to veteran Marlon Mack. What's the ripple effect of that change from a fantasy football perspective? Here's the Week 2 fantasy preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. What did Reich have to say about Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai's opportunity at tight end, correcting the mistakes from Week 1, Jonathan Taylor's first start and more?
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what went wrong in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, what a Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines backfield will look like moving forward, how defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is approaching coverage schemes, the challenges the Vikings present on Sunday and much more.
With starter end Jack Doyle out with knee/ankle injuries, and with Trey Burton on injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts will roll with Mo Alie-Cox and undrafted rookie Noah Togiai at tight end in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After a disappointing road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the season, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) this week in their 2020 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.