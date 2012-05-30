MINI-CAMP PRACTICE AT LOS

The Indianapolis Colts will host a FREE Lucas Oil Stadium Open House, Mini-Camp Practice and Select-a-seat promotion from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13th.

The Indianapolis Colts will host a FREE Lucas Oil Stadium Open House, Mini-Camp Practice and Select-a-seat promotion from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13th.  The fan open house portion of the day will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include access to the field from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  The field will be cleared for the full-squad practice at 12:30 p.m.  Practice is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. and conclude at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Fans will also have a chance to select season tickets from approximately 3,000 available seats.  All available seats will be tagged allowing fans to sit in the seat to see their view of the field before purchasing season tickets.  Nearly all of the available season tickets will be in the upper level and are $690/seat.  A few single seat season tickets will be available in all price levels of Lucas Oil Stadium.  Select-a-Seat will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The fan open house will have activities on the field including: photo opportunities, participation in youth football Play 60 drills, and an open area for fans to play football on the field.  Other activities in the fan open house portion of the day include: Cheerleader autographs on Lucas Oil Plaza, live remote broadcast with 1070 The Fan on the Lucas Oil Plaza stage, and an appearance by Blue, the official Colts mascot.  Concession stands and the Colts Pro Shop will be open throughout the duration of the event.  The concession stands will feature half price concessions.  A free Colts poster will be handed out, while supplies last, as fans enter the stadium.   

 

Colts Mini-Camp and Select-A-Seat at Lucas Oil Stadium

June 13th

11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46225

*Admission is FREE

*FREE Parking in Tire Barn South Lot

*    Event Timeline    *

  • 11:30 a.m.  
    • Lucas Oil Stadium gates open (North & South ONLY)
    • On-field fan experience
    • Live remote broadcast with 1070 The Fan
    • Colts Cheerleader Autographs
    • Colts sponsor booths open
    • Field visits begin 12:30 p.m.
    • Field cleared for practice 2:00 p.m.
    • Full-squad practice starts 4:15 p.m.
    • Practice over
