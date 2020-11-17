Meijer Teams Up with State of Indiana and Indianapolis Colts to Host Free Flu Shot Clinic 

Drive-through and walk-up flu shot clinic for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage

Nov 17, 2020 at 05:36 PM
Indianapolis – In an effort to reach more individuals early in the flu season, Meijer has teamed up with the State of Indiana's Department of Health and the Indianapolis Colts to host a free flu shot clinic for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, including those who are uninsured or have limited insurance coverage.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., in Indianapolis. Doses will be provided by the Indiana Department of Health and will be administered by the Meijer Pharmacy Team. The event is open to individuals 11 and older.

  • Vehicles should enter through Gate 8, located off S. Capitol Ave. All activities will take place outside the stadium.
  • Participants must fill out paperwork, have their temperatures taken, and pass a verbal COVID-19 screening before receiving their shot.
  • All flu shots will be administered to participants inside their vehicles. Walk-ups may also receive a flu shot. They should enter the stadium grounds at Gate 7 off S. Capitol Ave.
  • All staff administering shots and distributing giveaways will follow CDC guidelines. Physical distancing will be in effect, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks will be required and provided onsite.

"Although it's always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer is committed to our communities, and we are pleased to partner with the State of Indiana, and the state's favorite football team to ensure those who may not have had easy access to a flu shot are able to get vaccinated."

Attendees also will receive a special Colts "Blue Friday" giveaway (in a prepackaged bag), including a decal, rally towel, special edition poster and a mask, courtesy of Indiana University Health and Riley Children's Health. Staff will distribute items so as to minimize person-to-person contact. A maximum of two giveaways per vehicle will be distributed, while supplies last.

"Getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from influenza, and we are grateful to Meijer and the Indianapolis Colts for helping to protect Hoosiers from illness during these challenging times," State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said. "This clinic is an incredible example of how organizations continue to come together to keep Hoosiers safe."

"We're proud to team up with Meijer and the Indiana Department of Health to get the message out about the importance of flu vaccinations this fall and winter," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "Keeping yourself safe and healthy is more important than ever, so we're very happy we're able to provide this free service to so many of our friends and neighbors."

These events are in addition to the Meijer Pharmacies that expect to administer 75 percent more flu shots this year. Customers can get a flu shot at any Meijer Pharmacy without an appointment during pharmacy hours. However, they can also complete the available form at the pharmacy or speed up their visit by scheduling their flu shot online and filling out the vaccination form on their smartphones using the retailer's new contactless texting-based pharmacy service.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

