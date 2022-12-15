Game Preview: Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

One Big Storyline

Fresh legs. Fresh minds.

Coming off the NFL latest's possible bye week (Week 14) for a second straight season, the Indianapolis Colts feel refreshed and refocused heading into Saturday's road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

At 4-8-1, the Colts have plenty to play for over the final four games of the season, and could play the role of spoiler — or, at least the role of "delayer" — against a Vikings team that, at 10-3, simply needs a win to claim its first NFC North Division title since 2017, but is shaken a bit coming off a loss last week to the upstart Detroit Lions.

"Obviously, a good week to recharge a little bit, get a little break," Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said of the bye week and the challenge ahead. "Looking forward to the next four weeks. Big week for us against Minnesota, going up there. I know they're trying to clinch and clinch their division. Obviously, didn't get it done against Detroit. So, they'll be gunning to close this thing out and we've got to go up there and play our best ball. So, looking forward to it."

The Colts on Saturday will hope to avoid a recent trend against some of the best teams the NFC has to offer this season — a fourth-quarter collapse.

Back in Week 11 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indy outscored the Philadelphia Eagles — who own the NFL's best record at 12-1 — 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. But Jalen Hurts & Co. fought back with a 14-3 run over the final quarter to fly home with a narrow 17-16 victory.

Then, in Week 13, the Colts' final game before the bye week, Indy was step-for-step on the road against the now 10-3 Dallas Cowboys, with just a two-point deficit through three quarters. What developed from there — 33 unanswered points by the Cowboys — was the type of fourth-quarter onslaught that has rarely been seen in the NFL.

It's not that the Colts don't emphasize finishing games; in fact, it's been their M.O. in their four wins this season. But against some of the best the NFL has to offer — and the Vikings certainly fall into that category — Indy by now has plenty of time to digest how to go about not only playing with the top teams, but finishing them off, as well.

"We talked about the focus obviously after the Bye Week. Don't be denied what you should be doing," Saturday said. "That means go take advantage of all the matchups that you have. So, I've challenged each guy individually – just talked about where we need to be, what we need to see from each guy in particular and the progress we want to see being made. Again, we've made some progress.