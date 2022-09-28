Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

The Colts are collaborating with worldwide entertainment leader Marvel Entertainment on a season-long series of activities and promotions featuring Marvel characters and content, giveaways and other family-fun opportunities during the 2022 season, with a special emphasis on the home AFC South games against Tennessee this Sunday, Jacksonville (Oct. 16) and Houston (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023).

Single-game tickets to Sunday's Tennessee game are sold out, but a limited number of tickets are available by purchasing a three-game Marvel Ticket Pack to the home AFC South games at Colts.com/Marvel. The three-game pack is available for purchase through tomorrow, Sept. 29.

Gameday elements for Oct. 2 include:

Marvel Character Appearances. "Captain America," "Thor," "Iron Man" and "Spider-Man" will appear in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town from 11-11:45 a.m. They will be available for photos and to interact with fans in Touchdown Town and at various points throughout gameday.

"Captain America," "Thor," "Iron Man" and "Spider-Man" will appear in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town from 11-11:45 a.m. They will be available for photos and to interact with fans in Touchdown Town and at various points throughout gameday.

The first 2,000 fans to enter American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, the team's official pregame tailgate party, will receive a free can cooler featuring the Colts Heroes.

The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive the first volume of the Indianapolis Colts Pigskin Pandemonium comic book. Illustrated by Marvel's world-renowned artists, the limited-edition comic features DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor – as well as team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders – as heroes on an adventure through Indianapolis.

An exclusive collection of Marvel and Colts-themed shirts and hoodies will be available at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and online at shop.Colts.com. beginning this Friday, Sept. 30. Additional items will be added to the collection for the Oct. 16 Marvel game vs. Jacksonville.

The Colts will add a special Marvel theme to some of their in-game promotions and entertainment.

Fans may stay tuned to Colts.com/Marvel all season for updates and special content.