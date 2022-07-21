Colts Announce Season-Long Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

Marvel activities & elements to be unveiled July 28 at Colts Training Camp

Jul 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM
The Indianapolis Colts will partner with worldwide entertainment leader Marvel Entertainment to bring the Marvel Universe to Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL season.

As a centerpiece of the partnership, Marvel artists will turn a handful of Colts players, as well as team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders, into Super Heroes based on their unique personalities and traits.​

The full Colts-Marvel program will be unveiled next Thursday, July 28 at Colts Training Camp, presented Koorsen Fire & Security.

Camp gates will open to the public at 10:30 a.m., and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Colts-Marvel themed poster. In addition, "Spider-Man" and "Captain America" character appearances will be on hand and available for photo opportunities with fans.

