Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

"Marvel is one of the great brands and creators of high-quality, entertaining content anywhere in the world, and the Colts can't wait to bring the Marvel Universe to life in Indianapolis during our 2022 season," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "We are excited to join one of the world's most popular entertainment leaders to bring even more fun and excitement to Colts fans this season."

"The Colts embody some of the core attributes that make Marvel heroes so enduring and endearing: passion, strength, relatability, and their ability to inspire and entertain every kind of fan," said Brian Crosby, Director of Themed Entertainment Development for Marvel. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Colts and the National Football League to turn their players, mascot, and cheerleaders into heroes of their own and to be bringing the Marvel Universe to life in Indianapolis for all Colts fans!"

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Colts.com/Marvel all season for updates and special content.