Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL season through a collaboration with worldwide entertainment leader Marvel Entertainment. The team unveiled details of the season-long celebration this morning, which include:
Colts Heroes
Marvel's world-renowned artists turned Colts players – DeForest Buckner, Shaquille Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor – as well as team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders, into heroes based on their unique personalities and traits.
The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL season through a collaboration with worldwide entertainment leader Marvel Entertainment. The season-long celebration will include: Colts Heroes, home AFC South game activities, three-game Marvel ticket pack, Marvel-themed Colts giveaways, Marvel-themed Colts apparel and sweepstakes! Learn more at Colts.com/Marvel
Home AFC South game activities
Marvel will take center stage this season at the Colts' three home AFC South games against Houston (Oct. 2), Jacksonville (Oct. 16) and Tennessee (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023). Gameday elements will include:
- Free limited edition Marvel comic books featuring the Colts Heroes for the first 50,000 fans in attendance at each game, featuring the Colts heroes,
- Marvel character appearances in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town for photo opportunities and to interact with fans,
- Marvel and Colts-themed can coolers for the first 2,000 fans in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town at each game,
- An array of social and digital content featuring Colts heroes, created by Colts Productions,
- Special themed food and drink offerings, and much more!
Three-Game Marvel Ticket Pack
Fans may purchase a three-game pack to the three Colts' AFC South home games at Ticketmaster. The ticket pack also will include a commemorative "Blue" bobblehead with purchase. BUY NOW
Marvel-themed Colts Giveaways
The team will create several giveaways featuring the Marvel-themed Colts artwork, including posters and a coloring book. Stay tuned to Colts social media and Colts.com/Marvel for more information on where they will be available.
Marvel-themed Colts Apparel
Special and exclusive co-branded apparel will be available at the Colts Pro Shop beginning in late September.
Sweepstakes
Starting in September, fans will be able to register to win exclusive Marvel and Colts items at Colts.com/Marvel.
"Marvel is one of the great brands and creators of high-quality, entertaining content anywhere in the world, and the Colts can't wait to bring the Marvel Universe to life in Indianapolis during our 2022 season," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "We are excited to join one of the world's most popular entertainment leaders to bring even more fun and excitement to Colts fans this season."
"The Colts embody some of the core attributes that make Marvel heroes so enduring and endearing: passion, strength, relatability, and their ability to inspire and entertain every kind of fan," said Brian Crosby, Director of Themed Entertainment Development for Marvel. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Colts and the National Football League to turn their players, mascot, and cheerleaders into heroes of their own and to be bringing the Marvel Universe to life in Indianapolis for all Colts fans!"
Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Colts.com/Marvel all season for updates and special content.
The partnership was facilitated by AthLife, Inc., Marvel's longtime sports representative.