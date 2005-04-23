Marlin Jackson Press Conference Quotes

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On getting to Indianapolis)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"It was a quick flight. We took the jet and we were over here pretty quick."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On how his day went)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I'm a pretty low key person. I just wanted to be with my family today. I didn't want any television cameras after I got drafted. I didn't want that distraction. I just wanted to sit down peacefully and watch the draft with my family."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On who was with him) Saturday, April 23, 2005

"It was quite a few people. There were maybe forty people all together stuffed in one house."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On the phone call)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I wasn't asleep. I was just sitting there waiting. I know had a chance to go late in the first round, and I knew the Colts were one of those teams I could go to, so I was very wide awake when that call came."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On being physical)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I feel I'm a physical player. It's going to be great playing with a guys like Bob Sanders and Mike Doss and also along with Dwight Freeney and my old teammate Cato June. It's great to be with a team like this that's winning and has a great attitude."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On being a winner)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"Through my whole life playing football, I've always been a winner, playing on a winning team. Having a chance to come right into a winning program is something special."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On getting a starting position)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I'm prepared to come in and fight for a starting position at wherever need be. I just want to come in and earn that spot. I know nothing is going to be given to me and I know I'll have to come into camp and work hard."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On working with the Colts receiving)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I'll have no choice but to get better working with two of the top receivers in the NFL, so knowing this, I know I'll get better."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On the position he prefers)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"I prefer cornerback."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On playing both corner and safety)Saturday, April 23, 2005

"It taught me just what the entire defensive backfield is doing. At one time, I wasn't a great tackler, and I found out at safety, I wasn't as good as a tackler as I thought I was, so I went out during the off-season and worked on it."

DB-MARLIN JACKSON(On settling down at corner)Saturday, April 23, 2005