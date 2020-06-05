Assistant Coach Round-Up: Talking Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, D-Line

» Rathman is anticipating the possibility of a "1-2 punch" with Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor, but the rookie has plenty of work to do between now and the start of the season: Both head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni this offseason have expressed excitement about the Colts' run game thanks in large part to returning starter Marlon Mack and the addition of 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor.

Rathman certainly shares in that excitement, but as a position coach, he knows there's still a lot of teaching and drill work to be done before Taylor can earn his spot in the backfield as part of that potentially lethal combination with the veteran Mack.

"We all see it, you know, we all anticipate it, we all expect it, but are you gonna see it right away? I can't say that, you know?" Rathman said of Taylor. "But hopefully he comes out of the gates and, boom, he's playing at the same level as all these other guys, and they all elevate their game."

Taylor, of course, comes to the Colts off the heels of one of the greatest careers by a running back in college football history. The former Wisconsin star ran for 2,000 yards in three seasons, and Rathman is confident that with his skillet, as well as his smarts and his background playing in multiple systems, Taylor can get caught up quickly once the team is allowed to get on the field together.

"It'll hurt him a little bit, I believe, not being in minicamps, being around the facilities in the offseason program, but the thing about Jonathan is he's a very intelligent kid; he understands what it's gonna take," Rathman said.

» How exactly will the playtime be divvied up at the running back position? Rathman's not quite sure yet, but he's looking forward to that challenge: The Colts in 2020 return their starter, Mack, who earned his first 1,000-yard rushing performance last season, as well as Nyheim Hines, who has played more of a role as a third-down, pass-catching specialist out of the backfield, and Jordan Wilkins, who has performed very well in a backup role his first two seasons in Indy.

Add Taylor to the mix, and Indy has one of the deeper, more versatile running back groups in the NFL.

But with only about 60 to 70 total offensive snaps played per ballgame, it'll mostly be on Rathman to figure out the rotation he wants out of those four players each week. And while the offseason program is just about to wrap up, the anticipated arrival of training camp in the coming weeks means we'll likely start to get a hint at just what that rotation might look like — but once the games kick off, anything can happen.

"I've done it both ways. I mean, starter will go two series, give the backup a series, and then you go from there. And then it starts playing itself out," Rathman said. "So, I mean, I can literally seeing it going any way, I mean, where Marlon's in one play, in comes Jonathan. Boom. Alright, here comes Nyheim, where you're rotating these guys in and out of the football game."

As a former NFL fullback, Rathman certainly knows the value of a ballcarrier getting the opportunity to work himself in a groove and build momentum. He's not necessarily saying the Colts will always ride the hot hand at the running back position this year, but overall consistency and performance throughout the game will certainly play a part in who's on the field.

"I know as a football player you don't really get the groove and the feel of the game doing that, but at the same time, those are things that you have to develop into — you have to earn the opportunity to get out on the field — and like I said you play that consistent football, that good football, winning football, you're gonna be out on the field," Rathman said.