Matt Eberflus On Malik Hooker's Camp, Two Risers On D-Line, Rookie Progress

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What’s the latest on safety Malik Hooker’s training camp, two rising players along the defensive line, how three late-round rookies are progressing and more?

Aug 26, 2020 at 03:01 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on safety Malik Hooker's training camp, two rising players along the defensive line, how three late-round rookies are progressing and more?

You can catch the entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Malik Hooker has had a solid training camp so far: Hooker recently told reporters that better consistency, as well as a continuation of the improvement playing in the box that he showed last year, were two of his primary goals heading into his fourth NFL season in 2020.

Eberflus said today that Hooker was a standout in camp practices last year, and he carried that over to the beginning of the regular season. He wants to see the same out of his starting free safety this time around, which, they hope, will carry deeper into the season.

"I would say that he's had good practices," Eberflus said of Hooker. "I thought he really did a nice job of hustling and angles to the football. For the most part, when you dial in in terms of the all-encompassing (evaluation), I thought he's done a nice job so far. We're happy where he is and he's in a good spot.

"He's just going to keep working," Eberflus continued. "Like, last training camp was his best training camp and he started off the season really strong, and he's on that same track and we're excited where he is."

» Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis continue impressing: The Colts' defensive line has gotten a lot of attention this offseason. mostly because of the addition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. But a couple of returners up front have also made sure to create some noise throughout camp.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis have been among the more consistent high performers day in and day out throughout the team's training camp practices.

Muhammad, who's in the mix to start at the defensive end spot opposite Justin Houston, has always brought a ton of energy, Eberflus said, but the added production so far in camp has been satisfying to see.

"Mo is a guy that's always brought great energy to our football team, and he really stands for what we believe in, in terms of his effort and his motor," Eberflus said. "And what he's doing now is really working with (Brian Baker) and (Matt Raich), focusing on technique — little technique things that work for him. And I think he's getting better that way."

One could make an argument for Lewis being the Colts' best performer throughout camp, as the third-year Ohio State product seemingly makes a big play every single day.

"Really the biggest difference is him understanding what works for him," Eberflus said. "And it just takes time with a defensive lineman to do that. And I think Coach Baker and Coach Raich have done a really good job with of recognizing where he is and what works for him."

» Eberflus likes the progress of three late-round rookies: The Colts used sixth-round picks this year on three defensive players in defensive tackle Rob Windsor, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

Windsor, Eberflus said, is really showing he's exactly what the team thought he'd be coming out of Penn State.

"The reason we brought him here is because the attack mentality that he has on every single down, that energy — he plays our way already in terms of that," Eberflus said. "He has to improve on those things — consistency — but our first impression is favortable. We like where he is."

Rodgers, meanwhile, had missed about the last week or so of camp practices with an undisclosed injury, and just made his return on Wednesday, meaning the coaches are trying to accelerate his opportunities in practices and walkthroughs to make up for lost time.

A dynamic return man at UMass, Rodgers is in the mix to back up Kenny Moore II at the nickel cornerback spot, as well as a key piece of depth at outside corner.

"We have to get him the mental work, because he's only allowed so many reps on the field," Eberflus said. "As he ramps up his time coming back, we have to do a good job with walkthroughs, in the meetings, and (cornerbacks coach) Jonathan Gannon will do a nice job with that."

Glasgow, meanwhile, continues to develop at the linebacker spot, and he's already making an impression on special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

"Jordan's done a great job," Eberflus said. "When you are a linebacker that's not a one or a two, you have to learn several positions, so he's in that process right now. And it's not an easy process, because you're coming in new, trying to learn how to play up here and also learn multiple positions. But he's a smart guy, so we're excited about where he is in terms of his functional intelligence and operating on the field at a couple positions, and then where he is on special teams."

Related Content

Nick Sirianni On Trey Burton's Presence, Dezmon Patmon's Rise, Danny Pinter's Development
news

Nick Sirianni On Trey Burton's Presence, Dezmon Patmon's Rise, Danny Pinter's Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on new tight end Trey Burton and his place within the offense, as well as the development of two rookies in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive lineman Danny Pinter?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality

After an off day for the players on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts got back after it Wednesday with their seventh fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III
news

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health
news

Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the candidates to start at defensive end opposite Justin Houston, how the receiver depth is shaking out so far in training camp, where top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is at health-wise and much more.
2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from tackle Anthony Castonzo, defensive end Justin Houston, linebacker Darius Leonard and wide receiver Zach Pascal in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'
news

Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What did he have to say about his evaluation of quarterback Philip Rivers to this point of training camp, why it's so important to create game-like conditions in practice and how much added emphasis these practices have in the kicking competition?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday held their first of two training camp scrimmages of the week at Lucas Oil Stadium, as head coach Frank Reich tried to simulate a typical gameday in a year with no preseason games. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from safeties Khari Willis and Tavon Wilson in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to the media via video conference. What's the latest on the depth at offensive tackle, why Mo Alie-Cox is a key piece to the offense, the plan for an intense practice Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium and more?

Advertising