Lucas Oil Stadium Roof Closed For #JAXvsIND

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay said today that the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 10, 2018 at 08:44 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your Lucas Oil Stadium roof/window update for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

» Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that the roof will be closed:

For more on everything Lucas Oil Stadium has to offer on gamedays, click here.

