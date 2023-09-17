Kylen Granson scores first NFL touchdown against Houston Texans

During an interview back at training camp, Granson talked about how he would respond to his first NFL score and joked that he may even shed some tears.

"I'm gonna cry," Granson told Matt Taylor of the Official Colts Podcast. "It's going to mean the world to me. Obviously, [the] game ball is going to Mom, who has supported me and helped me through every phase of life to this point. I'm gonna hand it to her and be like, 'Mom I did it!' and be a crying mess. Coach is gonna be like, 'Get yourself together!' It's gonna be a special moment."

Though his real-life response was not that dramatic, Granson still plans to deliver the game ball to his biggest supporter.

"I gotta give it to Mom," Granson said. "She's gonna cry. It's gonna be awesome."

As for Granson's touchdown celebration, he will have to wait a bit longer.

However, he already has some big plans for what he wants to do the next time he reaches the end zone.