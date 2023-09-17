Kylen Granson scores first NFL touchdown against Houston Texans

Granson's score came in the second quarter of the Sunday's game.

Sep 17, 2023 at 06:18 PM
Granson TD

It'd been a long time coming, but finally, after 31 NFL games, third-year tight end Kylen Granson caught his first career touchdown.

The score capped off the Colts' final drive of the first half.

On 1st and goal at Houston's four-yard line, quarterback Gardner Minshew completed a quick pass to Granson, who dove for the pylon.

"Those are moments you don't ever forget," Minshew said. "So, just to be there and be a part of that was really cool. Super happy for him.

Initially, the referees said that Granson was short of the end zone, however after reviewing the play, it was announced that Granson had indeed scored.

Ready to bust out a long-awaited touchdown celebration, Granson said officials' indecision took away his opportunity.

"They ruined the momentum," Granson said. "So it was like, we were huddled up, we were looking at a thing and then they called it a touchdown. I'm like, well, now the field goal team's running out here."

During an interview back at training camp, Granson talked about how he would respond to his first NFL score and joked that he may even shed some tears.

"I'm gonna cry," Granson told Matt Taylor of the Official Colts Podcast. "It's going to mean the world to me. Obviously, [the] game ball is going to Mom, who has supported me and helped me through every phase of life to this point. I'm gonna hand it to her and be like, 'Mom I did it!' and be a crying mess. Coach is gonna be like, 'Get yourself together!' It's gonna be a special moment."

Though his real-life response was not that dramatic, Granson still plans to deliver the game ball to his biggest supporter.

"I gotta give it to Mom," Granson said. "She's gonna cry. It's gonna be awesome."

As for Granson's touchdown celebration, he will have to wait a bit longer.

However, he already has some big plans for what he wants to do the next time he reaches the end zone.

"I'm going all out for the second one, going all out," Granson joked. "I'm gonna friggin' pop some champagne. I'm gonna hide it underneath the goalposts."

