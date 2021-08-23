Colts To Host Annual 'Kickoff Concert' On September 10

ABOUT PARMALEE. The 2016 ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of country music's most successful acts. The Platinum-selling band is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album. The North Carolina natives recently returned to the top of the charts with their Platinum-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, Just the Way, which is currently Top 20 on Hot AC radio. Since their debut, Parmalee has earned nearly 500 million on-demand streams.