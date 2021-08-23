Colts To Host Annual 'Kickoff Concert' On September 10

The Indianapolis Colts will host their seventh annual Kickoff Concert, presented by Bud Light Seltzer and supported in part by WynnBET, on Friday, Sept. 10, on Monument Circle.
Along with partners Hank FM and Downtown Indy, Inc., the concert will feature country recording artists Parmalee, with special guests Clayton Anderson and The Roads Below. The evening also will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue," Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer drink specials and other attractions.
New this year, the first 500 fans who are 21 and older will receive a voucher for a free Bud Light Seltzer.
The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry.
All ages are welcome! For more information, please visit Colts.com/Concert.
WHEN
Friday, September 10
- 4:30 p.m. – Gates open
- 5 p.m. – The Roads Below
- 6 p.m. – Clayton Anderson
- 8 – 9:30 p.m. – Parmalee
WHERE
Monument Circle, South Half, downtown Indianapolis
---
NOTE: All bags are subject to search upon entry!
Health & Safety Protocols. For the safety of all attendees, several protocols are in place. Protocols are subject to change prior to the concert. All updates will be communicated to participants via email.
- Masks. Consistent with local and CDC guidelines, masks or face coverings are recommended, but not required.
- Show Up 100%. Participants who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
ABOUT PARMALEE. The 2016 ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of country music's most successful acts. The Platinum-selling band is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album. The North Carolina natives recently returned to the top of the charts with their Platinum-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, Just the Way, which is currently Top 20 on Hot AC radio. Since their debut, Parmalee has earned nearly 500 million on-demand streams.