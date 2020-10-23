Colts Chatter: Khari Willis On Fixing First-Half Defensive Issues, Comparing Julian Blackmon To Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the defense's recent issues in the first half of games, and how to fix it, as well as comparisons he sees between rookie Julian Blackmon and veteran Malik Hooker? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Oct 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101820_cin-ind-willis
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the defense's recent issues in the first half of games, and how to fix it, as well as comparisons he sees between rookie Julian Blackmon and veteran Malik Hooker? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Safety Khari Willis

» The Colts' first-half issues on defense of late aren't too complex to figure out: While the Colts' defense overall has been solid throughout the season, the last couple games have featured some head-scratching moments against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, who combined for 514 yards of total offense in the first two quarters of their respective matchups, most of which was accumulated through the air.

The good news for the Indy defense is that, in both instances, they got it figured out in the second half, as they allowed a combined 269 yards over the final two quarters the last two weeks, or about 134.5 second-half yards per game.

But Willis and the Colts' defenders would rather not have to rely on such strong second halves to salvage their recent first-half struggles. The issues the last couple weeks, however, are pretty simple to dissect.

"I think we just have to lock in, be focused and everybody be on one accord, slow down and just play Colts defense," Willis said. "Once we've done that we've shown – it's really been like three halves this year where we didn't play good ball. We know that and that is something we're going to focus on for a lot of this bye – coming out ready to play. But once we lock in, I feel like we won't beat ourselves. We've been doing that the last two first halves."

» Willis sees "a lot of similarities" between rookie safety Julian Blackmon and veteran Malik Hooker: The Colts saw Hooker, their veteran free safety, go down with a season-ending Achilles injury Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings; that same day, Blackmon, the Colts' third-round pick this year out of Utah, made his NFL debut just a little more than nine months after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game at Utah.

Blackmon had two tackles and two passes defensed that day against the Vikings, showing a glimpse of his exciting combination of physicality and cover skills. Since that time, Blackmon has flourished in a starting role; he has 10 total tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions, both of which sealed wins in the fourth quarter for the Colts.

In fact, his interception of Joe Burrow with less than a minute left last Sunday thwarted a potential game-winning drive for the Cincinnati Bengals; the Colts would just need to kneel it out from there to earn a 31-27 victory to move to 4-2 heading into their bye week.

Willis, who started alongside Hooker as a rookie last year, said Blackmon brings a lot of the same qualities to the table as the veteran out of Ohio State.

"I think it is a lot of similarities. I think they're both obviously ultra-talented human beings as far as football is concerned, two really great players," Willis said. "Hook is a little older (with) a little more experience, but J.B. is great – tackling when he does, making plays on the ball.

"I think Hook was heading in that direction as well this year," Willis continued. "I think both of them have their strengths and their weaknesses just like we all do, but they are both fun to work with, both fun to play with. I don't prefer one or the other at all. I love them both. They're both my brothers. They both do a great job."

Related Content

news

2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Bye Week Review

It's time for the bye week version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster through the first six games of the season.
news

Marcus Brady On Jacob Eason's Development, Philip Rivers' In-Game Adjustments

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady this week spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about rookie quarterback Jacob Eason's development heading into the bye week, as well as veteran Philip Rivers' ability to make in-game adjustments?
news

Colts Chatter: Tyquan Lewis On Making His Reps Count, DeForest Buckner's Impact

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about how he approaches trying to make an impact as a rotational piece along the defensive line, as well as DeForest Buckner's impact up front? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Philip Rivers On Top Self-Scout Evaluations Heading Into Bye Week, Being Least-Sacked QB In NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers spoke to local reporters today via conference call. What did he have to say about the offense's takeaways from its self-scouting opportunity during the bye week, what contributes to being the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL, why the Colts have been successful utilizing a no-huddle attack and more?
news

A Message From Jim Irsay

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay shares a message with Colts fans around the world.
news

Colts Chatter: DeMichael Harris On Choosing Colts As Undrafted Free Agent, Building Rapport With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver DeMichael Harris on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his comfort level deciding to sign with the Colts as undrafted free agent, as well as building a rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers to build off his NFL debut? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Colts Chatter: Anthony Castonzo On Rib Injury, Offensive Line Evaluations Heading Into Bye Week

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his recent rib injury, as well as the work ahead for the offensive line when the team returns from its bye week? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Frank Reich On Bye Week Approach; Injury Updates On Michael Pittman Jr., Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media on Monday via video conference. What's the latest on the team's approach heading into its bye week, injury updates on potential post-bye week returnees Michael Pittman Jr. and Kemoko Turay, and more?
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Bengals (2020, Week 6)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back S Ibraheim Campbell; Release CB Christian Angulo

The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to their practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
news

Colts vs. Ravens | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to November 8 Colts vs. Ravens game on sale now.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising