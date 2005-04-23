DB-KELVIN HAYDEN-DRAFT DAY QUOTES

DB-KELVIN HAYDEN (On his reaction to being drafted in the second round by the Colts) Saturday, April 23rd

"I'm overwhelmed, overwhelmed. It's just a blessing. I'm just so excited right now. It's my lifetime dream, and it came through."

DB-KELVIN HAYDEN (On if he anticipated being drafted in the second round) Saturday, April 23rd

"It was just about what I anticipated, late second, third round. I was getting kind of nervous with the third round coming around. So, I got the call and I was very happy about it."

DB-KELVIN HAYDEN (On how accomplished he is at the position) Saturday, April 23rd