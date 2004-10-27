Kansas City Conference Call Quotes

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on coming back to play Indianapolisafter last week's win) 10/27/04

"We're not going to (score 56 points) again, but hopefully we can play well again. You coach very few times in your whole career where everything goes like that did, but we know who we're up against this week. We just have to continue to play well. We haven't played well enough to win two in a row, so that's why we only have two wins."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on if revenge is in the Chiefs vocabulary this week) 10/27/04

"All of those things to me are artificial. I think the motivation to play well is a process that takes place when you're putting a roster together with the kind of kids who have the passion to play the game, but regardless of who it is, or where it is, or what time it is. And you work that way, you prepare that way. I don't believe in revenge. I don't believe in grudges and those kinds of things. I never have. If the players want to look at it as a revenge, that's fine with me. But to me, it's a very important football game and we have to play well."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on how QB-Trent Green is playing) 10/27/04

"Very well. Sometimes, he gets overlooked in a game like last week, but he was 20-27 with three drops. Between when he took over starter here and Peyton there, Peyton's the only one who's thrown for more yards in the National Football League than Trent Green. So, he's doing well."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on if with QBs such as Peyton Manning and Steve McNair, Trent Green goes unnoticed sometimes) 10/27/04

"I think he may go unnoticed, but not unappreciated, especially here in Kansas City. He has started more consecutive games now, I think, than any quarterback in the history of the Chiefs. He's played well. We just have to keep him healthy. The offensive line has to keep him protected, better than we did in Jacksonville. I think he'll continue to play well."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on if he was able to enjoy last year's playoff game) 10/27/04

"I think we all have to, in this business, appreciate certain things that aren't as tasteful as others, or as easy to swallow, but I thought the fans were treated to an outstanding football game. They were deeply involved in it. I have so much respect for the job (Head Coach) Tony (Dungy) did with his offense and his quarterback and how they handled all of that noise. So, from that standpoint, there's a level of respect that makes you appreciate a game like that, along with the disappointment."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on if you have to follow your own leadership style) 10/27/04

"I think number one, that's true. But like I say to my coaches, leadership is a never-ending process. We, in leadership positions, we, as teachers, ought to always be increasing or improving our leadership skills, just as we try to improve our technical skills and our knowledge skills, our own individual leadership skills and our communication skills. It's a process."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on Peyton Manning and Daunte Culpepper's numbers so far this season) 10/27/04

"I think that's the one reflection of the rules. I think that helps a lot, and Peyton Manning is extremely accurate. The rules that they are today, you aren't going to be in the face of receivers downfield…you're going to be close. And a lot of times close is all you need, but with Peyton Manning, you have to be closer than close. You either have to knock it down or the receiver catches it, because he isn't going to miss many. You look at him throwing in the red zone as he does, and the receiving corps that he has, and an extremely well-coached, veteran offensive line providing him protection in their scheme, it makes it very, very difficult."

HEAD COACH DICK VERMEIL(on his overall thoughts on the Colts) 10/27/04

"When I think of the Colts, I think of efficiency. I think of great definition of purpose, especially within the offense. I think the coaches there do a great job of defining how they're going to try to win the football game, and then they stick with that plan. I don't think they try to re-invent the world each week. They take advantage of their talent people. They execute extremely well, and I think it's a great thing if you give a football team its definition, and it's 'how to win.' Defensively, I see kids scrapping (hard), playing as hard as they can play. They are a little short on talent in some spots, like a lot of defensive teams are. I know we started out struggling and we're gradually getting better. But, (the Colts) get you in the red zone. They get after you. I think it's a tremendous tribute to their coaches."

QB-TRENT GREEN(on how the season is going so far) 10/27/04

"Not as well as we had hoped to have it going, but we got a win last week and hopefully we'll try and regain some momentum."

QB-TRENT GREEN(on his level of consistency the past couple of years) 10/27/04

"That's what we've been looking for. I think if you look at the last four games this season, I've been pretty consistent, not as consistent the first two games, and that's something I've really been focusing on the last few weeks, is to maintain some consistency. From a quarterback standpoint, a lot of it is what you do year after year. It's not a one-hit wonder kind of thing. You want to try to put good years back-to-back-to back and just keep going. The last couple of years, it's been that way and so, this season, I've been trying to build on that and continue to move forward."

QB-TRENT GREEN(on 49 rushes vs. Atlanta) 10/27/04

"We went in and we wanted to run the ball. We wanted to come out and emphasize that, and I think if you look early at the game plan, that's what we did. And then once the game, from a score standpoint started to get out of hand, then you pretty much abandon the pass altogether. I think in the fourth quarter, we attempted one, maybe two passes and really didn't do that much in the third quarter. Once you get to a certain point, that may be why it was so leveraged towards the run, because the score in the second half. If you look at the first half, we did a better job of mixing the run and pass. And that's when we have the most success."

QB-TRENT GREEN(on how big a boost last week was) 10/27/04

"It was real big. It was real big. It's something that we needed, more so than the score and the way everything happened, just the fact that we needed a win. It didn't matter if it was a 7-3 game or 10-7 game or whatever it may be, it just so happens it ended up the way it did. And it was more important for us to just find a way to get a win, because sitting at 2-4, it would be much better sitting in the position (Indianapolisis in) at 4-2, that's for sure."

QB-TRENT GREEN(on coaching styles and playing for Dick Vermeil) 10/27/04