K-Adam Vinatieri Post-Practice Quotes

K-ADAM VINATIERI (on whether the heat of the practices in New England were comparable to today's)

"I don't even remember that place anymore. It is time to move on from there. It gets hot out there too. That's part of camp. I think that gets all of the teams out there ready to go. It is one of those evil necessities that you've got to find a way to get through. The guys that do it the best are able to get through to the season. Those are the ones that are successful. It started months ago. This is just another stepping stone to a good season."

K-ADAM VINATIERI (on the similarities to New England and the Colts)

"They're two great teams. My former team was a great team. This team is incredible. It is not only the skill level because we have a lot of great players on this team. That is obvious. The camaraderie and the brotherhood here is what is really cool about it. That is probably a big reason why they have had so much success in the past. That is a big reason why we'll have success in the future."

K-ADAM VINATIERI (on what he can bring to the Colts that they might not have had in the past)