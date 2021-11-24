Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 11

Indianapolis –The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11. This marks the first time in his career that Taylor has garnered Player of the Week honors. Earlier this season, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In the Colts' 41-15 win against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor compiled a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards (5.8 avg.) and a career-high four touchdowns. He also registered three receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown. Taylor set the single-game franchise record for total touchdowns and total points (30). His five total touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most by a single player in NFL history. Taylor is only the fifth player in NFL history to register at least four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game. He became the third player under the age of 23 to compile five touchdowns in a single game. Taylor is the only player in NFL history to record 175-plus rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game. It marked his fourth-career game with at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns, which is the most in franchise history.

In 2021, Taylor has totaled 193 carries for 1,122 yards (5.8 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He has also registered 32 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games (six), total touchdowns and scrimmage yards. He ranks third in the league in rushing average. Taylor set the franchise record for fewest carries to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season (173). He is the fourth player since 2000 and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-08) to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons.

Taylor has tallied a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in eight consecutive games and became just the third player ever to do so (LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and Lydell Mitchell from 1975-76). He has a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.