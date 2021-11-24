Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 11

Taylor scored a franchise record five touchdowns and rushed 32 times for 185 yards in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. 

Nov 24, 2021 at 08:30 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
AFC_OFF_POTW_TAYLOR_BUF_1920X1080

Indianapolis –The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11. This marks the first time in his career that Taylor has garnered Player of the Week honors. Earlier this season, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In the Colts' 41-15 win against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor compiled a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards (5.8 avg.) and a career-high four touchdowns. He also registered three receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown. Taylor set the single-game franchise record for total touchdowns and total points (30). His five total touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most by a single player in NFL history. Taylor is only the fifth player in NFL history to register at least four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game. He became the third player under the age of 23 to compile five touchdowns in a single game. Taylor is the only player in NFL history to record 175-plus rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game. It marked his fourth-career game with at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns, which is the most in franchise history. 

In 2021, Taylor has totaled 193 carries for 1,122 yards (5.8 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He has also registered 32 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games (six), total touchdowns and scrimmage yards. He ranks third in the league in rushing average. Taylor set the franchise record for fewest carries to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season (173). He is the fourth player since 2000 and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-08) to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons.

Taylor has tallied a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in eight consecutive games and became just the third player ever to do so (LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and Lydell Mitchell from 1975-76). He has a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Taylor is the third Indianapolis player to win Player of the Week honors this season, joining punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Weeks 4 and 7) and linebacker E.J. Speed (Week 10), who each earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.

Related Content

news

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts. 
news

'Colts Declassified' Looks At Untold Stories Of Colts Drafted Robert Mathis

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" dives into the process the Colts took in scouting, drafting and developing Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor member he'll become on Sunday. 
news

Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne, DE Robert Mathis Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne amassed 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns with the Colts from 2001-2014, while Mathis is the Colts' all-time sack leader with 123 amassed from 2003-2016. 
news

Brian Baldinger On Colts' Run Game: 'They're Really, Really Good Right Now'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to break down how the Colts' run game found so much success in Buffalo and look ahead to this weekend's matchup against Vita Vea and a rugged Tampa Bay run defense. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Leading Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Taylor's 81,087 votes currently lead all players in Pro Bowl voting. 
news

NFL Announces Week 15 Colts-Patriots Game At Lucas Oil Stadium Will Kick Off In Primetime At 8:20 p.m. On Dec. 18

The Colts' first home game against the Patriots since 2015 will be in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 18. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Kwity Paye Nominated For Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Week 

Paye recorded his first career strip sack in the Colts 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills
news

Robert Mathis On Induction Into Colts Ring Of Honor: 'It's Still Surreal'

Robert Mathis will be inducted in the Colts' Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks on the Colts Reunion Podcast this week to talk about the honor and re-live some of his favorite memories from his storied career. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

The Colts thumped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts, Back In AFC Playoff Race, Not Wavering From 1-0 Mentality 

The Colts improved to 6-5 with their 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and while they're firmly in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, they're not thinking about anything beyond what's ahead of them: A Week 12 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising