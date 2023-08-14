John Mellencamp to make special performance at 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert

Born and raised in southern Indiana, John Mellencamp is one of the most respected and acclaimed singer-songwriters in music history. Mellencamp is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, ASCAP's highest honor. He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world.