Colts' OC Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner share their thoughts on the starting quarterback competition

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner has seen Richardson's inquisitiveness firsthand and has been more than happy to answer any questions he may have.

"It makes me fired up," Turner said. "You can tell he's been studying all summer. You can go on vacation with five weeks off, but he's been in his [play]book working."

With a coaching career that has spanned the last 14 years, Turner has seen his fair share of quality NFL quarterbacks.

In 2017, he was the assistant quarterback coach for the Carolina Panthers where he coached former MVP Cam Newton. Then, he spent the next five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he coached former first overall pick Kyler Murray.

With Richardson fitting into that similar mold of mobile quarterbacks with strong arms, Turner said that it allows for more creativity with the playbook.

"They're different, but there are some similarities," Turner said. "The fact that you can kind of open up your playbook because they can run, they can also drop back and you can get them on the edge. But as far as that goes, you got to find out what his strengths are and then be able to cater to them."

As for Minshew, his strength is his knowledge of the offense.

Having played under Steichen for two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minshew's previous experience with the playbook has allowed him to provide important insight to those around him.

"It's huge for those guys to be able to help each other," Turner said. "Gardner, who's been in the system, has been helping Sam, helping Anthony and helping myself when I have questions about how they did it in the past. It's been huge, just the atmosphere and the environment we have. It's competitive, yes. But it's also you know, everyone's helping each other out."

The strengths of both signal-callers have made for an exciting, yet respectful battle for the team's starting quarterback job.