Jamal Lewis Conference Call Quotes

  RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on what he looks at more, the Kansas City game or what happened during the year with the Colts defense) “I don’t look at either one. I just look at the defense that they run and the schemes that we run and how we match up with them.

Jan 08, 2007 at 07:00 PM

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on what he looks at more, the Kansas City game or what happened during the year with the Colts defense)

"I don't look at either one. I just look at the defense that they run and the schemes that we run and how we match up with them. That's all I look at. I don't look at who they played and those kinds of things. I just look at the schemes that they run and how we match up against the things that they do."

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on the Colts defense from last week)

"They played sound defense. They played sound defense with a great tempo and that's pretty much it. They played like a good playoff team, like they were supposed to be there."

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on this year compared to last year for him)

"The difference is the gelling of the offense, (QB) Steve McNair in making plays and leading our offense where we need to go."

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on what QB-Steve McNair has brought to the team)

"He's brought us leadership and actually being able to throw the ball down the field, and make plays when they need to be made. He's throwing the down the field well and connecting with his wide receivers."

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on Head Coach Brian Billick calling plays)

"I think coach (Brian) Billick really is going to let us know what we are doing. He gives this offense an identity and lets us know what we are going to do and this is how we are going to set these things up and these are the plays that we are going to run. It's just really a communication thing that is the difference because he is going to talk to the offense and let us know why we are doing certain things."

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on playing with QB-Peyton Manning at Tennessee)

"I just remember his leadership and the way he commanded the offense and the way he commanded receivers and everyone around him to make him who he is. He worked hard in practice and he practiced just like he is going to play on the football field. "

RB-JAMAL LEWIS (on Colts coming back to Baltimore)

"I don't

