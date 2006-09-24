Jaguars vs. Colts Post-Game Quotes

Sep 23, 2006 at 08:00 PM

"It was an exciting ball game.  I have to take my hat off to the Jaguars.  They came out with an excellent plan.  They really got the jump on us.  After playing a real physical game on Monday night, to travel, and come back six days later and play like that, you know they did a great job."

"They had a good run scheme in the first half and it wasn't so much physical, but we had to adjust to how they were blocking and how Drew (Maurice Jones-RB) and Fred (Taylor-RB) were cutting those balls back.  We talked about it at halftime, got it settled down a little bit, and I think we limited the running game in the second half.  It was 140 yards to 30 or so.  We made those adjustments and our offense got back on track.  It was just one of those games that we were just a little bit off and couldn't quite make the play we needed, but I have to take my hat off to our guys too.  We didn't play our best but we fought well and held serve and will continue to play better.  It was just a good game with two really good teams.  We know we will see these guys again, they will be chasing us and hopefully we can stay in front of them.  It will be fun.  They are a real good ball club."

"It was a tough day.  They were playing very hard, playing well.  We were just off a little bit.  I thought our sidelines stayed calm.  We made some adjustments and we did keep our composure.  They had two big penalties that took the steam out of their offense.  They missed a couple of field goal which helped us.  I thought we did stay calm and we realized that if we just started playing we would be okay."

"It really is what we expected.  We talked about that on Wednesday, that we would have some guys out.  We had a feeling that Martin Gramatica (K) was going to kick and we said he will kick well, he will be fine.  Mike Doss (DB) had to play for Bob Sanders (DB) and we knew Mike was going to play fine.  The guys that stepped up, we weren't concerned about.  It was the type of things you have to have to win a divisional championship.  We're certainly not anywhere close to that, but these are the type of games you have to win to do that."

"They are an excellent front four.  All eleven of their defensive starters are good tacklers, guys that are very involved in the run game.  Obviously they take a lot of pride in their tackling, so it was a typical Colts-Jaguars game, a four-quarter game, very physical.  It always comes down to the last series and kind of depends on who has the ball last, who makes the plays and defensively. We did a great job of getting the turnover to put the game away."

