Colts Nominate QB Jacoby Brissett For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today named quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field, as well as excellence on the field. As a nominee, Brissett will wear a special helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

"I am honored and humbled to be named the Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year, and I appreciate all of the support I've received from my teammates and the organization," said Brissett. "As NFL players, we're privileged to play a game we love while having the platform to influence individuals and make a difference in the community. I'm proud to have the opportunity to set a good example and highlight the importance of giving back."

"Jacoby is extremely deserving of this honor and he embodies everything Walter Payton and the award stand for," said Colts Head Coach Frank Reich. "I cannot overstate the importance of Jacoby Brissett to this team. He is a leader, a special teammate and is highly respected by everyone in our organization. Simply put he's played a significant role in our success both on and off the field. I'm so impressed with the job Jacoby has done addressing the needs of his community both in Indianapolis and in his hometown in Florida. His conviction, vision and action have made tangible changes and lasting impacts while influencing those around him to do the same."

As a leader of the Colts players' social impact committee, Brissett has been one of the most active players in the Indianapolis community, using his platform to promote societal change: