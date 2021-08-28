Roster Breakdown: Where Do The Colts Stand Heading Into Final Cuts?

——————————

WIDE RECEIVER

Like at running back, the Colts' top four spots at wide receiver are about as locked in as can be heading into the start of the regular season. Those spots, one would assume, go to T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell.

Beyond that, through the end of the preseason, it would appear there are three or four players vying for the final one or two spots at receiver.

— Rookie Mike Strachan has impressed in both camp practices and preseason games, using his size (6-foot-5, 224 pounds) to get into position to make big plays. The seventh-round pick out of Division II Charleston this preseason was targeted with 16 passes and had 10 total receptions for 130 yards. Overall, Strachan had a PFF grade of 73.0 this preseason; he had six receiving first downs, no dropped passes, four contested catches, and was part of three explosive pass plays.

— Second-year Washington State product Dezmon Patmon was the Colts' top overall receiver throughout their three preseason games, finishing with 11 receptions for 173 yards, including a 60-yard reception from Ehlinger on a busted play Friday night against the Lions. Patmon, who was targeted with 13 passes in all, finished the preseason with a PFF grade of 76.3; he had six receiving first downs, no dropped passes, one contested catch, and was part of three explosive pass plays.

— Entering his third NFL season, Ashton Dulin missed a large chunk of training camp with a hamstring injury, but was able to return in time to continue to make his case for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Dulin has proven to be versatile for the Colts' offense the past couple seasons, but he has really excelled as one of the team's top gunners on special teams. Could Dulin's abilities covering kicks be a primary deciding factor in the coming days? Dulin, for what it's worth, was targeted with five passes in the final two preseason games, finishing with two receptions for seven yards.

— After Campbell suffered a season-ending knee injury early last season, it was undrafted rookie DeMichael Harris that was able step in to that role at times for the Colts throughout 2020. Harris played in seven games in his first NFL season, showing off his quickness and versatility to the tune of 10 receptions for 79 yards and six rushing attempts for 46 yards. Harris isn't to be forgotten in the Colts' wide receiver race heading into the start of this season, either. He finished the preseason with two receptions for nine yards.