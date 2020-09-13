#INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

tiaa-bank-field-exterior-ap
(AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field:

• QB Jacob Eason
• S Julian Blackmon
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai

