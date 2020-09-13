INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field:
• QB Jacob Eason
• S Julian Blackmon
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
With a new quarterback running the show, some new weapons on offense and an up-and-coming defensive unit, the Indianapolis Colts head into Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with plenty of intrigue from a fantasy football perspective. Here's the Week 1 fantasy preview.
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the roster depth, particularly along the defensive line, wide receiver Parris Campbell's potential role in the offense, how Jacob Eason was able to win the battle for the No. 3 quarterback job, early expectations for rookie Michael Pittman Jr. and much more.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What did Reich have to say about this weeks practice, Philip Rivers' debut with Indy, the Jaguars' roster and more?
After one of the more unique offseasons in recent memory, the Indianapolis Colts are opening up the 2020 regular season Sunday when they travel to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., to take on their AFC South Division rival Jaguars. Check out the official game preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
The Indianapolis Colts today had their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to the media via video conference. What's the latest on the offense's preparations for Sunday's 2020 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, how comfortable he is with his new offensive line, limiting mistakes early on and more?