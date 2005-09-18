Jacksonville Post-Game Quotes at Colts

Sep 17, 2005 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH JACK DEL RIO (general comments on the game) Jacksonville vs. Colts:

"A big early-season game against a division opponent, at their place. Did not go our way today. Tony Dungy and his staff did a nice job. I take my hat off to them. It was a physical game with a lot of tough hitting. The key is now to turn our attention to the next game."

"Three points is not enough to win. You are not going to win very many games doing that. We are disappointed with our output. We need to shore up things so Byron doesn't get hit so much. We played hard and took away some of the things they wanted to do, but in the end it wasn't enough to win. Two games into it, it is a long season and we are doing some good things, there are things we would like to do better."

RB-FRED TAYLOR(general comments) JacksonvilleJaguars vs. IndianapolisColts 9/18/05

"It's a dog-fight each and every game. They find a way to win, and that's what we have to do."

LB-MIKE PETERSON(general comments) JacksonvilleJaguars vs. IndianapolisColts 9/18/05

"That was a 16-round heavy weight fight. I'm going to remember this until we play again. I'm going to find it on the schedule and circle it, put a star by it."

