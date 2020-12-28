Colts-Jaguars January 3 Regular Season Finale Moved To 4:25 p.m. ET

Indianapolis – The NFL today announced that the Week 17 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game time on Jan. 3, 2021 has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.
A limited number of single-game tickets to this AFC South division matchup are still available at Ticketmaster.com.
The team also will celebrate "Fan Appreciation Day" that Sunday, and all fans in attendance will receive a free, special edition Colts ugly sweater baseball cap.
The Colts will host up to 10,000 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 3. Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Colts Official App
- Colts.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.