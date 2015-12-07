It's National Influenza Vaccination Week: Join Blue and Prevent the Flu!

For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) are teaming up to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu).

Dec 06, 2015 at 11:00 PM
For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) are teaming up to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu). The flu vaccine is safe and effective and offers the best protection against the spread of flu. Click here to see Matt Hasselbeck and Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, talk about the game plan for ways to protect against flu.

To help stop the spread of flu, Hoosiers are encouraged to get a flu shot and follow the "three Cs":

Clean – Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Cover – Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Contain – Stay home from work or school when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

It's also important for Hoosiers to keep in mind that antibiotics do not work for colds and the flu, which are caused by viruses. Antibiotics are made for infections caused by bacteria. In fact, taking antibiotics when they are not needed leads to antibiotic resistance, which means bacteria no longer respond to the drugs designed to kill them. Click here to see Matt Hasselbeck and Dr. Adams talk about when to use antibiotics.

This year, the ISDH, in partnership with the Colts, is raffling off a free, autographed Matt Hasselbeck NFL jersey. To enter the raffle, fill out a short, voluntary survey about the flu! Click here for the survey.

