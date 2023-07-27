Irsay to host 'Colts Kickoff Concert' on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium

"I am just a steward of the Horseshoe and this collection, so it's my job to share them with the world and bring a little bit of joy into people's lives, whether that's on the football field, in the community or at events like the Colts Kickoff Concert," Irsay said. "This is our chance to say thank you to Colts fans and to give everyone a night of togetherness and great music. This is also our way of celebrating and giving back to the arts, which provide so much to us as a society and as human beings."