Music legends Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson and Peter Wolf join 'Colts Kickoff Concert' lineup

Stephen Stills is one of rock music's most enduring figures with a career now spanning six decades, multiple solo works, and four hugely influential groups – Manassas, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice for Buffalo Springfield and CSN, is a member of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and is a BMI Music Icon.

As renowned for his instrumental virtuosity as for writing era-defining anthems including "For What It's Worth" and "Love The One You're With," Stills is ranked #28 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, calling his acoustic picking on "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" "a paragon of unplugged beauty." Three of his albums, Buffalo Springfield Again, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Déjà Vu, are among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

* * * * *

Ann Wilson is known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart. Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement award.

"Barracuda," "Crazy On You," and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's Fierce Bliss plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

* * * * *

Peter Wolf has been known for decades as the dynamic lead singer and songwriter of The J. Geils Band, with whom he showcased his talents on such hits as "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks" and "Musta Got Lost."His musical roots precede rock and are inspired by his friendships and performances with such distinguished artists as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison.

Wolf's solo career has produced critically acclaimed recordings, including duets with legendary performers such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Steve Earle and Neko Case.