Music legends Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson and Peter Wolf join 'Colts Kickoff Concert' lineup

Music legends Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band) have been added to the lineup of the 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection, on Fri., Sept. 8 in Indianapolis.
Fans also will enjoy a special appearance by world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel.
This one-of-a-kind event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, visit Colts.com/Concert or jimirsaycollection.com. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8; 4-11 p.m.
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
Stephen Stills is one of rock music's most enduring figures with a career now spanning six decades, multiple solo works, and four hugely influential groups – Manassas, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice for Buffalo Springfield and CSN, is a member of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and is a BMI Music Icon.
As renowned for his instrumental virtuosity as for writing era-defining anthems including "For What It's Worth" and "Love The One You're With," Stills is ranked #28 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, calling his acoustic picking on "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" "a paragon of unplugged beauty." Three of his albums, Buffalo Springfield Again, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Déjà Vu, are among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Ann Wilson is known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart. Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement award.
"Barracuda," "Crazy On You," and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's Fierce Bliss plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.
Peter Wolf has been known for decades as the dynamic lead singer and songwriter of The J. Geils Band, with whom he showcased his talents on such hits as "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks" and "Musta Got Lost."His musical roots precede rock and are inspired by his friendships and performances with such distinguished artists as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison.
Wolf's solo career has produced critically acclaimed recordings, including duets with legendary performers such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Steve Earle and Neko Case.
Together with his distinguished band, The Midnight Travelers, Wolf is known for his ability to create an intimate and personal connection with his audience. Wolf has been working on his upcoming memoir which will be released through Little, Brown and Company in early 2024.
The three artists will join the all-star Jim Irsay Band, featuring:
- Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)
- Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy® nominee)
- Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)
- Mike Mills, bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.)
- Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, Titanic, The Rock)
- Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)
- Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy® nominee)
- Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp).
The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including Irsay's world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as historic and iconic artifacts from American history and popular culture. The exhibit also will include unique Colts artifacts and memorabilia from 40 seasons in Indianapolis.
An active philanthropist, Irsay transformed his collection into a "traveling museum" and has hosted free exhibitions in Nashville, Tenn., Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Boston. He also regularly loans artifacts to museums, nonprofits and other organizations for display and research across the country and around the world.
