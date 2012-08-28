INTRODUCING COLTS FAN CASEY





What's up Colts Nation!? What a great day to be a Colts fan. Well every day is a great day to be a Colts fan and today is no different! Now I know a few of you have maybe seen me around, read up on my web page, or even saw some of my tweets, but my name is Colts Fan Casey and I am the Indianapolis Colts "Voice of the Fans" for the 2012 season.

What does that mean? Well essentially the Colts have brought me in as a way to communicate with and engage fans on a whole new level. During the season you will see me all over the place sharing my passion for Colts football with the rest of Colts Nation.

There will be a few different ways that you can interact with me. Its 2012 so of course I can be reached via a variety of social media platforms. I'm on Twitter and on Facebook so be sure to follow me and "Like" my page so you can keep up with me. Also, my blog is where I will share a lot of my information, update people on contests and everything else going in Colts Fan Casey's world.

Now you might be asking yourself "Why would I want to follow Colts Fan Casey?" Well I'm about to tell you. Not only can you get inside access to some of the best events the Colts are a part of, but you can also win some pretty cool prizes.

For me, football isn't just a game it's a lifestyle, and it involves so much more than the action on the field. Football fans revolve their lives around this sport in such a way it have become a cultural phenomenon. The overall fan experience has improved tenfold over the past decade.

I pride myself on knowing three things; food, fandom, and football. These aren't just pastimes of mine they are my passions.

Which brings me to my next point, what is one of the best things about football? Tailgating! And what is the best part about tailgating? Food! Yes even the food we eat is a product of football. Would you have a tailgate platter that included escargot and caviar? No way! You instead grill BBQ chicken, burgers, hot dogs, and brats when it's warm then switch two chili, stews, and meatballs when it's cold. See even food is part of the tailgate culture.

So now that I am hungry I want to tell you guys about the Tailgate of the Year promotion that I will be coordinating during the 2012 season. Thanks to some help from Colts Grille, Honda Generators/Reynolds Farm Equipment, and Hoosier Momma Bloody Mary Mix we will be searching for the best Tailgate in all of Colts land.

Prior to every Colts home game, I will scour the parking lot looking for the best that Colts Nation has to offer. I think that there are a lot of good tailgates around Lucas Oil Stadium, but I think it can be better and I'm asking for your help to increase the level of Colts tailgates. It's easy to get my attention, simply tweet me, use the #ColtsFanCasey hashtag, or holler at me on Facebook.

I want you to tell me where to come tailgate. I could choose my own spot every week but that's no fun! If I come and visit your tailgate spot, then that means you're in the running for the tailgate of the week. Essentially I'm look for three things; food tastes/spread, Colts integration, and over impression. I will fill out a sheet that will grade each tailgate on the above mentioned criteria.

The tailgates will be featured in a weekly webisode on Colts.com that will showcase the tailgates of the week. At the end of the year, each tailgate of the week winner will battle for the tailgate of the year chosen by you the fans!

The top three vote getters will be brought the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center where they will have a "tailgate-off" for the Colts Up Close TV Show where host Jeffery Gorman will name an overall winner for the "Colts Tailgate of the Year." The winning tailgate will win a Colts-themed Honda Generator compliments of Reynolds Farm Equipment in Fishers, Lebanon and Mooresville.

In addition to the tailgate of the week and year promotion, I will be hosting the biggest and best Monday Night Football party each week at the Colts Grille. This will feature a Colts player who will be signing autographs as well as answering fan questions. Fans present will also compete in trivia where they can win various Colts prizes as well as tickets to the next Colts home game! So you'll want to be sure to join me at Colts Grille starting September 10th.

Overall, I'm here for you THE FANS! So let's chat and feel free to holler at me if you have any questions. I think this pretty much covers it all.

Yours in Football,