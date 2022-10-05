Watch & Listen Live: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Denver for their Week 5 matchup. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Empower Field at Mile High. The contest will mark the 26th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Broncos leading the series 14-11. In their last matchup, Indianapolis hosted Denver in Week 8 of 2020 and won, 15-13.
WATCH ON TV
NATIONAL BROADCAST: Amazon Prime
Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video across all devices. Free with membership. Watch Prime Video
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline: Kaylee Hartung
LOCAL BROADCAST: WRTV will air Colts vs. Broncos in the Indianapolis area
WATCH ON MOBILE WITH NFL+
Watch live live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Sign up for a free trial today.
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
LISTEN LIVE
National Radio coverage: ESPN Radio
- Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
- Color Analyst: Ryan Harris
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans within 100 miles of Indianapolis can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30. Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your wifi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up for a free trial today.