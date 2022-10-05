Watch & Listen Live: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and followed by "Countdown to Kickoff" at 7:30. Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.

If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your wifi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.