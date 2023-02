HSFB SEMI-STATE PREVIEWS

](http://www.colts.com/myindianafootball/)

THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES FOR WEEK 14

By Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea

CLASS 5A

MERRILLVILLE (11-2) AT #2 FORT WAYNE SNIDER (13-0)

GAME TIME: 8 pm ET, F.W. Wayne Field. WEFM (95.9 FM).

COACHES: Zac Wells, 67-22 in 7th year at Merrillville. Kurt Tippmann, 41-11 in 4th year at Fort Wayne Snider.

LAST OUTING: Merrillville beat Carroll (Fort Wayne), 50-21, Nov. 9. Fort Wayne Snider beat Fishers, 36-35, overtime, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Lawrence Central (13-0) or Center Grove (12-1) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Merrillville 79-65, Fort Wayne Snider 82-66.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT KOPSEA'S PICK: Snider 33, Merrillville 28.

#1 LAWRENCE CENTRAL (13-0) AT #5 CENTER GROVE (12-1)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Center Grove Field.

COACHES: Jayson West, 50-12 in 5th year at Lawrence Central. Eric Moore, 128-48 in 14th year at Center Grove, 176-53 in 18th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Lawrence Central beat Pike, 49-21, Nov. 9. Center Grove beat Castle, 58-34, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Merrillville (11-2) or F.W. Snider (13-0) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Lawrence Central 60-84, Center Grove 74-66.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Center Grove 38, Lawrence Central 35.

CLASS 4A

MISHAWAKA (10-3) AT #15 CONCORD (11-2)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Jake Field.

COACHES: Bart Curtis, 47-15 in 5th year at Mishawaka, 158-82 in 22nd year overall. Tim Dawson, 166-103 in 24th year at Concord.

LAST OUTING: Mishawaka beat Hammond Morton, 39-7, Nov. 9. Concord beat Fort Wayne Dwenger, 35-21, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indianapolis Cathedral (8-5) or Columbus East (13-0) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mishawaka 78-71, Concord 66-78.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Mishawaka 30, Concord 27.

#3 INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (8-5) AT #1 COLUMBUS EAST (13-0)

GAME TIME: 8 pm ET, Columbus East Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 176-42 in 18th year at Indianapolis Cathedral, 199-85 in 24th year overall. Bob Gaddis, 120-28 in 12th year at Columbus East, 238-128 in 34th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Cathedral beat Mount Vernon (Fortville), 41-7, Nov. 9. Columbus East beat Evansville Reitz, 35-21, Nov. 10.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Mishawaka (10-3) or Concord (11-2) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Cathedral 65-38, Columbus East 65-77.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Cathedral, 3-0.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 62-7, semistate, Nov. 18, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Cathedral 34, Columbus East 31.

CLASS 3A

#12 MISHAWAKA MARIAN (10-3) AT #4 HAMILTON HEIGHTS (12-1)

GAME TIME: 7:30 pm ET, Huskie Stadium. WAOR (95.7 FM).

COACHES: Reggie Glon, 123-82 in 19th year at Mishawaka Marian. Mitch Street, 21-4 in 2nd year at Hamilton Heights.

LAST OUTING: Mishawaka Marian beat Heritage, 42-20, Nov. 9. Hamilton Heights beat Eastbrook, 19-14, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-2) or Gibson Southern (11-2) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Mishawaka Marian 68-66, Hamilton Heights 80-67.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Marian 24, Hamilton Heights 21.

#2 INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (11-2) AT GIBSON SOUTHERN (11-2)

GAME TIME: 4:30 pm CT, Saturday, Gibson Southern Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 121-23 in 10th year at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 181-92 in 22nd year overall. Nick Hart, 11-2 in 1st year at Gibson Southern.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard beat Greensburg, 49-9, Nov. 9. Gibson Southern beat Charlestown, 57-49, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Mishawaka Marian (10-3) or Hamilton Heights (12-1) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 97-44, Gibson Southern 66-73.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Bishop Chatard 42, Gibson Southern 23.

CLASS 2A

#5 FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (9-4) AT #4 ANDREAN (11-2)

GAME TIME: 6:30 pm CT, Father Eckert Field. WTMK (88.5 FM).

COACHES: Steven Keefer, 70-28 in 9th year at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Phil Mason, 44-18 in 5th year at Andrean, 77-55 in 12th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Tipton, 22-12, Nov. 9. Andrean beat Lewis Cass, 67-66, 5 overtimes, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (13-0) or Evansville Mater Dei (11-2) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 71-55, Andrean 81-63.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Bishop Luers 31, Andrean 29.

#1 INDPLS CARDINAL RITTER (13-0) AT #2 EVANSVILLE MATER DEI (11-2)

GAME TIME: 7:00 pm CT, Reitz Bowl.

COACHES: Ty Hunt, 79-13 in 7th year at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter. Mike Goebel, 159-48 in 16th year at Evansville Mater Dei.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter beat Shenandoah, 49-7, Nov. 9. Evansville Mater Dei beat Lawrenceburg, 33-14, Nov. 10.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (9-4) or Andrean (11-2) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 83-66, Evansville Mater Dei 76-68.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: No meetings.

MATT'S PICK: Cardinal Ritter 37, Mater Dei 24.

CLASS 1A

#2 LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (12-1) AT #9 SHERIDAN (9-4)

GAME TIME: 7 pm ET, Blackhawk Field.

COACHES: Kevin O'Shea, 66-3 in 5th year at Lafayette Central Catholic, 166-66 in 20th year overall. Larry Wright, 379-162 in 47th year at Sheridan, 380-165 in 48th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Lafayette Central Catholic beat Winamac, 49-14, Nov. 9. Sheridan beat North Miami, 35-14, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Indianapolis Scecina (10-3) or Linton-Stockton (13-0) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Lafayette Central Catholic 86-62, Sheridan 91-55.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Sheridan, 2-1.

LAST MEETING: Lafayette Central Catholic, 17-0, semistate, Nov. 18, 2011.

MATT'S PICK: Lafayette Central Catholic 21, Sheridan 12.

#6 INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (10-3) AT # 1 LINTON-STOCKTON (13-0) (COLTS FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOUR GAME OF THE WEEK)

GAME TIME: 7:30 pm ET, Roy Williams Field.

COACHES: Ott Hurrle, 140-107 in 21st year at Indianapolis Scecina, 141-116 in 23rd year overall. Steve Weber, 128-28 in 13th year at Linton-Stockton.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Scecina beat North Vermillion, 27-0, Nov. 9. Linton-Stockton beat West Washington, 28-0, Nov. 9.

UP NEXT: Winner plays Lafayette Central Catholic (12-1) or Sheridan (9-4) for state championship.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Scecina 88-59, Linton-Stockton 67-73.

SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Indianapolis Scecina, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Scecina, 17-0, semistate, Nov. 18, 2011.