Houston Texans Conference Call Transcript

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on his team looking better)

"Well, we've made improvement. The encouraging thing to me is that the team has improved. I liked the way we played the first half against the Colts, and then we kind of came apart at the seams in the second half. When you're playing the Colts, they're such an efficient operation in their execution, you can't make many errors or they're magnified. We came back the next week and got our first win against Cleveland and played well for three quarters down in Jacksonville, they just made more plays down the stretch. We lead for three quarters of the game."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on if he anticipates a letdown from the Colts this week)

"No, I don't think that there will be any let down when things are going the way they are going for the Colts right now. Tony's not going to let that happen. They're a very business-like operation, and right now they are playing the best of anybody in the league playing great on both sides of the football."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on how long he thinks the Colts can remain unbeaten)

"Well I am very impressed. If they continue to play the way they are playing, they're going to make teams beat them because they are not going to beat themselves. They're a very good football team because they've got good balance on both sides of the ball."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on how QB-Peyton Manning has adapted to the new defenses he is facing)

"I think he has done a very good job of that. I think it's just a matter of going in with a plan of taking what a team gives them. To me it shows that they are all about doing what it takes to win. It's not as much the statistics as it is doing what it takes to win games."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on trying to beat the Colts since their establishment)

"They've been excellent. They've been able to keep their skill players their on the offensive side and they've been as good as anybody. They've done a real nice job of building their defense. Over the four years we've been playing they have had players that really fit what [Head Coach] Tony [Dungy] wants to do with their scheme. They've done a really good job of that. This is the best their defense has played. When you combine that with the scoring power of their offense, you've got a great combination."

TEXANS HEAD COACH DOM CAPERS (on WR-Reggie Wayne)

"He's improved every year. He's a big, physical receiver. I think that he and Marvin compliment each other with what they do. He catches the ball, he's a good runner with the ball after the catch and he's a physical guy."