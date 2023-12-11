Houston Texans announce quarterback C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol

This news comes after the Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Dec 11, 2023 at 04:14 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Stroud Protocol

On Monday, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol. The news comes after the Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Stroud was slammed to the ground following a hit from Jets' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Prior to his injury, he'd completed 10 of his 23 pass attempts for 91 yards.

In his stead, backup Davis Mills stepped in and completed one of his five pass attempts for four yards.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Stroud has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,631 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for ninth in passing touchdowns.

This Sunday, the Texans will head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans. If Stroud doesn't clear protocol before the game, Mills is expected to get the start.

