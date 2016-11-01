Honor Your Military Heroes Using #ColtsHeroes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. are inviting fans to join them in honoring military heroes during the month of November. In support of Salute to Service, fans are encouraged to post special messages for their military heroes. Fans will be able to print off a custom Hero Card, fill in the name of their military hero and share a photo of them holding their card. Beginning today, the Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. will donate $1 for every Hero Card that is shared using the hashtag #ColtsHeroes, up to $2,500 to local military organizations.