 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Honor Your Military Heroes Using #ColtsHeroes

Fans Encouraged to Honor Military Heroes Through Social Media Campaign

Nov 01, 2016 at 02:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

honoringheroes-622x411.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. are inviting fans to join them in honoring military heroes during the month of November. In support of Salute to Service, fans are encouraged to post special messages for their military heroes. Fans will be able to print off a custom Hero Card, fill in the name of their military hero and share a photo of them holding their card. Beginning today, the Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. will donate $1 for every Hero Card that is shared using the hashtag #ColtsHeroes, up to $2,500 to local military organizations.

Now through November 30, the Indianapolis Colts will accept pictures to honor military heroes who have made a difference. An online print out of the custom Hero Card along with directions can be found at**www.colts.com/ColtsHeroes****

Step 1: Visit Colts.com/ColtsHeroes
Step 2: Print a Hero Card and write the name of your Hero
Step 3: Take a selfie with your Hero Card
Step 4: Share on social media using #ColtsHeroes
Step 5: Look for your selfie at Lucas Oil Stadium or on Colts.com/ColtsHeroes

For more information about the Honoring Heroes social media campaign presented by Cargo Services Inc., please visit: www.colts.com/ColtsHeroes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Everything you need to know about attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, free access and more!

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL comes to Indianapolis from Thursday, February 29th to Sunday, March 3rd. Be part of the excitement! Visit NFL.com/CombineAccess to register for free access today.
news

Colts to wear historic 1950s uniforms for 'Throwback Game' vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will reach into the history books and honor the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sat., Dec. 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

'Family Four Pack' returns for Colts season finale

Presented by QDOBA Mexican Eats, fans may purchase beginning today
news

P!NK extends record shattering Summer Carnival Stadium Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium in October 2024

Colts Season Ticket Member presale begins Sat., Dec. 9th at 10 AM with general on sale Mon., Dec. 11th at 10 AM on LiveNation.com
news

Special 'Cyber Monday All-In' tickets available for Colts vs. Texans

Offer available one day only and ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET
news

Colts 2024 season tickets on sale today

Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
news

Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.
news

Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
news

Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
news

Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 
news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising