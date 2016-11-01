Honor Your Military Heroes Using #ColtsHeroes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. are inviting fans to join them in honoring military heroes during the month of November. In support of Salute to Service, fans are encouraged to post special messages for their military heroes. Fans will be able to print off a custom Hero Card, fill in the name of their military hero and share a photo of them holding their card. Beginning today, the Indianapolis Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. will donate $1 for every Hero Card that is shared using the hashtag #ColtsHeroes, up to $2,500 to local military organizations.
Now through November 30, the Indianapolis Colts will accept pictures to honor military heroes who have made a difference. An online print out of the custom Hero Card along with directions can be found at**www.colts.com/ColtsHeroes****
Step 1: Visit Colts.com/ColtsHeroes
Step 2: Print a Hero Card and write the name of your Hero
Step 3: Take a selfie with your Hero Card
Step 4: Share on social media using #ColtsHeroes
Step 5: Look for your selfie at Lucas Oil Stadium or on Colts.com/ColtsHeroes
For more information about the Honoring Heroes social media campaign presented by Cargo Services Inc., please visit: www.colts.com/ColtsHeroes.