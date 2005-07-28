Head Coach Tony Dungy Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how it feels to get camp underway) Training Camp

"It is nice. There's always anticipation and wanting to get started, and when you actually get out there it's really a lot of fun. It's never quite as good as you want. As a coach you want it to be perfect, and it certainly wasn't perfect, but I thought our effort was good. Just the fact that we had everybody here working is a good start for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on RB-Edgerrin James) Training Camp

"Edgerrin is very focused on having a great year. He's going to do that and we feel good about all of our guys having a big year. But I think Edgerrin, especially, is going to be fine, and he looked good today."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on present and healing injuries) Training Camp

"Actually, TE-Ben Utecht is going to begin practice this afternoon. DT-Josh Williams, DE-Dwight Freeney, and we have three or four other guys that are basically going to start the year on PUP, and we'll work them in as soon as they get ready. Overall, I think our health is good, maybe as good as it's been since I've been here."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on present and healing injuries) Training Camp

"DB-Von Hutchins is one of those guys [on PUP], but he's feeling good too. He had an off season surgery, but he's really a little bit ahead of schedule. I think Dwight Freeney is a little bit ahead of schedule. We'll see those guys start to come back in the next couple of weeks. Probably not before Japan, but back in time to get going."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on present and healing injuries) Training Camp

"C/G-Dylan Gandy had a foot injury that may be an old injury, and it just flared up. We have him in a boot, and when we get him out of the boot we'll be able to make a determination. We hope that he'll be ready to go in about two weeks and that it's not a new injury."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on present and healing injuries) Training Camp

"DB-Brandon Lynch injured himself just two or three days before we came in and he's probably going to be about a week to 10 days also, but nothing serious."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how the draft picks looked at their first practice) Training Camp

"A little bit lost, trying to catch up with everything and figure out where everything is. The first practice is always a little bit hectic and then they get the routine down. They're athletic guys, they play very hard and they're going to help us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on pressure on the draft picks) Training Camp

"Well, there's pressure on all the rookies. One of the things with us is that we expect our guys to come in play. I don't think they look at it as pressure, that's what they expect. They want to come in and play, and they know they have to learn, but by the time the season starts we know they'll be ready."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on LB-Gilbert Gardner) Training Camp

"We have high expectations for Gilbert. LB-Cato June kind of got the jump on him last year with the injuries and went in and played really well. Gilbert had a good spring for us. He, physically, is just what we're looking for. He knows how to play this defense because he played in a similar system at Purdue, and we're excited to see how it pans out. But he is the guy that the more he plays, the better he's going to be."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the change in dynamic at practice brought on by adding pads) Training Camp

"The players have to get used to it. It's always a little bit slower, a little bit sloppier, but then they get back in the swing of things. Again, as a coach, you'd always like to see things perfect and it never quite is that first day of pads, but they'll get used to them."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on alterations made due to the Tokyo trip) Training Camp

"We have to make some adjustments for the trip, but not really let it alter our focus, and I think we'll do a good job of that. We're going to get the same number of practices in, the same amount of installation in the same time. We actually have one more game so we can get a better look at some of our young guys. In that regard, it's going to help us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the tight end situation) *Training Camp

