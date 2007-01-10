Head Coach Tony Dungy Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “Not a whole lot new to report.

Jan 09, 2007 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Not a whole lot new to report.  We had a pretty good day of practice yesterday.  We went a little longer than we normally do.  Baltimore does quite a bit on defense that you have to prepare for, a lot of different looks, and we took our time to do that.  All in all, a pretty good day.  We'll put another good day's work in today and hopefully make some improvement."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on protecting the quarterback)

"That is the thing that you really have to handle.  They sack the quarterback.  They put you in long-yardage situations.  They get the interceptions and the fumbles, and we have to protect the ball.  The big thing is knowing where everyone is and who's blocked and who isn't, and try to block the guys that you think are coming, and then when someone else comes, you have to be prepared to throw hot or throw the ball away.   They do as good a job as anyone in the league as getting free guys on the quarterback.  That's something that every time we've played these guys we've had to work on."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how their defensive versatility makes them tough because you can't focus on one guy)

"That's the thing that makes them.  They have so many interchangeable parts.  They have guys who can rush, who can cover backs and tight ends, who can drop in zones.  They rush their safeties as much as their linebackers.  They cover with those guys.  So you can't always determine who's coming and who isn't, and that's what makes them a good defense."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if identifying the rusher was the main problem in last year's Pittsburgh game in the playoffs)

"It's the same thing when you play all of those teams.  It's knowing who's blocked and who isn't and identifying the guy you are supposed to block, blocking him…number one is identifying him and then number two is blocking him.  That's not as easy to do, either, and they have some guys that can rush.  It's not just that they come free.  They beat people as well.  So, that's part of it and then part of it is the quarterback knowing who isn't blocked, because you don't have protection where you're blocking all eleven guys on every play."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Baltimore's defensive personality vs. the Colts offensive personality)

"Well, they're very confident.  Obviously, they have a great defense.  We feel like we're confident, too.  We feel like we have a great offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising