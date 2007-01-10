Head Coach Tony Dungy Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Not a whole lot new to report. We had a pretty good day of practice yesterday. We went a little longer than we normally do. Baltimore does quite a bit on defense that you have to prepare for, a lot of different looks, and we took our time to do that. All in all, a pretty good day. We'll put another good day's work in today and hopefully make some improvement."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on protecting the quarterback)

"That is the thing that you really have to handle. They sack the quarterback. They put you in long-yardage situations. They get the interceptions and the fumbles, and we have to protect the ball. The big thing is knowing where everyone is and who's blocked and who isn't, and try to block the guys that you think are coming, and then when someone else comes, you have to be prepared to throw hot or throw the ball away. They do as good a job as anyone in the league as getting free guys on the quarterback. That's something that every time we've played these guys we've had to work on."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how their defensive versatility makes them tough because you can't focus on one guy)

"That's the thing that makes them. They have so many interchangeable parts. They have guys who can rush, who can cover backs and tight ends, who can drop in zones. They rush their safeties as much as their linebackers. They cover with those guys. So you can't always determine who's coming and who isn't, and that's what makes them a good defense."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if identifying the rusher was the main problem in last year's Pittsburgh game in the playoffs)

"It's the same thing when you play all of those teams. It's knowing who's blocked and who isn't and identifying the guy you are supposed to block, blocking him…number one is identifying him and then number two is blocking him. That's not as easy to do, either, and they have some guys that can rush. It's not just that they come free. They beat people as well. So, that's part of it and then part of it is the quarterback knowing who isn't blocked, because you don't have protection where you're blocking all eleven guys on every play."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Baltimore's defensive personality vs. the Colts offensive personality)