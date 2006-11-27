Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

"Well, we obviously feel much better than last week, and as I said last night, it was good to have that type of performance coming back where we were disappointed the week before. Looking at the tape, I thought our team played well in a lot of areas. Offensively, we were sharp and played very physical. Obviously, both of our backs ran the ball well and I thought we did a good job of taking what was available and the way they tried to play us. Defensively, we played with a lot of energy and it was good to see that and see our speed and some of the open-field plays. We still didn't adjust quite well to some of the new things that they did or things that were a little bit different. And our third down, we gave them a chance on a couple of those drives with our third-down defense. But overall, I think it was a step in the right direction. We played better. Special teams wise, our best game in a long time. We had one kickoff coverage that was a little sub par, but we returned well, we kicked the ball well and we covered well for the most part. So, all in all, a good performance finishing up November, and that's what we wanted to do. I thought our perimeter blocking was as good as it's been. Obviously, when your backs have a big day, your line is doing a good job, but I thought Reggie (Wayne) and Marvin (Harrison) and Dallas (Clark) blocked on the outside, Bryan Fletcher when he came in for Dallas, blocked as well on the outside as we have all year. The backs set them up and did a good job running. But all in all, it was a good day and one we needed. It came at the right time."