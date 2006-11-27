Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “Well, we obviously feel much better than last week, and as I said last night, it was good to have that type of performance coming back where we were disappointed the week before.  Looking at the tape, I thought our team played well in a lot of areas.

Nov 26, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Well, we obviously feel much better than last week, and as I said last night, it was good to have that type of performance coming back where we were disappointed the week before.  Looking at the tape, I thought our team played well in a lot of areas.  Offensively, we were sharp and played very physical.  Obviously, both of our backs ran the ball well and I thought we did a good job of taking what was available and the way they tried to play us.  Defensively, we played with a lot of energy and it was good to see that and see our speed and some of the open-field plays.  We still didn't adjust quite well to some of the new things that they did or things that were a little bit different.  And our third down, we gave them a chance on a couple of those drives with our third-down defense.  But overall, I think it was a step in the right direction.  We played better.  Special teams wise, our best game in a long time.  We had one kickoff coverage that was a little sub par, but we returned well, we kicked the ball well and we covered well for the most part.  So, all in all, a good performance finishing up November, and that's what we wanted to do.  I thought our perimeter blocking was as good as it's been.  Obviously, when your backs have a big day, your line is doing a good job, but I thought Reggie (Wayne) and Marvin (Harrison) and Dallas (Clark) blocked on the outside, Bryan Fletcher when he came in for Dallas, blocked as well on the outside as we have all year.  The backs set them up and did a good job running.  But all in all, it was a good day and one we needed.  It came at the right time."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Charlie Johnson filling in for injured OT-Ryan Diem)

"I enjoy our team that way.  Charlie has practiced a lot of different places and done a good job in practice.  He goes in the first quarter and plays the whole game for Ryan Diem and you really don't notice too much and don't miss a beat.  Dexter Reid goes in and plays for Antoine (Bethea) and did fine.  (Bryan) Fletch(er) has had a lot of time in the lineup, but he goes in and does a good job for Dallas.  Those three guys are critical players for us, but we really didn't miss a beat, and that's what you want.  Charlie, for a rookie and his first extended playing time did a very good job."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the possibility of signing WR-Ricky Proehl)

"We're talking to Ricky Proehl right now.  I don't think he has been signed yet.  He's here in town and that's our intention.  We hope to do that.  I don't think it really has any impact on how Dallas (Clark) is.  It's something that we talked to Ricky for a couple of weeks since Brandon (Stokley) has been out.  But we'll see what happens.  We hope to."

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what WR-Ricky Proehl would bring should the team sign him)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising